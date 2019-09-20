Axalta to Showcase Latest Protective Coatings Technology at Railway Interchange Fair in Minneapolis

HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will exhibit its industrial coatings products and services at the Railway Interchange Fair in Minneapolis, Minnesota, from Sept 22 - 25, 2019 at booth 3045.

Axalta's protective rail car coatings are formulated to meet the demands of the high-performing industrial rail car and transportation industry. The OEM and refurbishment sectors that build and repair passenger carriages, high speed trains, locomotives, tramways, and metro interiors and exteriors expect the high-performance solutions that Axalta can deliver. Product lines such as Tufcote are easy-to-apply and deliver superior protection that keep trains more durable with a beautiful finish.

"We are a global leader in protective coatings that solve the most complex customer needs," said Michael Heineman, Axalta's Vice President of Rail and High Performance Coatings. "Our protective coatings' formulations and field proven technologies provide lasting results, as well as improved durability and protection. Customers rely on Axalta to continue delivering solutions that help them keep their most important assets running well and looking great."

"Axalta is the partner of choice coatings provider for the rail industry," said Vanessa Navarro, Axalta's Marketing Manager of General Industrial and Wood Coatings. "The Railway Interchange Fair is a good opportunity to present how Axalta's products and services can keep customers competitive and at the cutting edge of protective coatings technology."

Axalta's industrial rail car segment provides the industry with cost-effective products that are designed to protect rail assets and transportation equipment from chemical and corrosion damage, weathering, and chipping, while still maintaining a beautiful finish.

To learn more about Axalta's rail and transportation offerings, visit https://bit.ly/2lYaHb2

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

