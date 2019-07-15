Axalta to Showcase Latest Wood Coatings Technology at AWFS Fair in Las Vegas

HIGH POINT, N.C., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will exhibit its wood coatings products, services, and color trends at the Association of Woodworking & Furnishings Suppliers (AWFS) Fair in Las Vegas, NV, July 17 - 20, 2019. Four-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jeff Gordon will make a special appearance at Axalta's Booth 9700 on Thursday, July 18, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Axalta will showcase its latest wood coatings technology, including the next generation of Amarium Pre-Catalyzed Lacquers known for their ease of use, fast dry time, and durability. These lacquers also offer excellent clarity and provide enhanced UV protection, and this premium, single component finish is ideal for cabinets, furniture, and other interior wood surfaces. Throughout AWFS, Axalta will highlight the new collection, "Wood Vibes: Terra," a series of color collections focused on home fashion trends. The terra collection is inspired by elements of nature with earth tones emerging in popularity throughout 2019. The collection is filled with colors that exude empowerment and confidence and is composed of rich color palettes.

In addition to being a coatings manufacturer, Axalta is known as a color expert. The company utilizes the most advanced technologies and quality pigments to create the most innovative color palettes, with a team of passionate people who deliver new colors every day.

"We are excited to share our latest technology and color trends at the largest woodworking and furnishing industry tradeshow in the U.S.," said Carl Gaynor, Marketing Director for Axalta's wood coating business. "True innovation in any industry requires events like AWFS where people from all across the country converge to share new technologies."

As one of the leading wood coating manufacturers since 1806, Axalta serves diverse markets and customers such as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), applicators, and distributors with a variety of technologies including varnishes, glazes, stains and lacquers that enhance and protect wood and alternative wood substrates.

For more information on Axalta's wood coatings business, visit www.axaltawoodcoatings.com, and for more information on Axalta, visit www.axalta.com.

For media that would like to arrange interviews at the AWFS, please contact Regina Tracy, Head of North America Communications, at 215-518-7465.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings, pipelines and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

