Axalta wins three prestigious 2021 Edison Awards™

"We are proud to be an Edison Award recipient for the third consecutive year. Axalta's focus on continuous innovation of our coating solutions is the key to our company's success. Receiving three Edison Awards for innovations in three different categories is further validation of Axalta's commitment to developing new technology to serve our customers," commented Robert Roop, Axalta's Chief Technology Officer.

Enabling advancements for autonomous vehicles

In the Innovative Services category, Axalta's LiDAR Gonio-Retroreflectometer System (ALGRS) won a bronze 2021 Edison Award. This patented optical system measures the LiDAR reflectivity of vehicle coatings for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) or autonomous vehicles. ALGRS allows Axalta's chemists and designers to create LiDAR-compatible coatings without compromising appearance or color.

ADAS, like emergency braking and collision avoidance, depends heavily on LiDAR technology to improve vehicle safety and advance autonomous vehicles. The novel coatings analysis provided by ALGRS enables new color development and formulations that assure the LiDAR detectability of painted coatings over the wide range of traffic conditions that exist in the autonomous environment.

Roop said, "ALGRS represents a major advancement in the technologies that are required to attain high levels of vehicle autonomy in a safe and responsible manner."

Reducing emissions in bodyshops

In the Sustainability category, Axalta's Spies Hecker Permahyd 5650 sealer won a bronze 2021 Edison Award. The sealer provides collision repair shops with a sustainable premium waterborne application system with lower solvent emissions. Axalta's Spies Hecker Permahyd 5650 sealer applies in a single coat giving refinishers the ability to improve productivity with a sustainable solution.

"The combination of improved productivity and higher performance continues to drive technology roadmaps for the collision industry," said Roop. "The Spies Hecker 5650 application system not only helps our customers grow their businesses, it is also environmentally friendly and protects the communities in which we live and work."

Technology simplifying manufacturing processes

Axalta's Universal Titan Primer and Enamel Coating also won a bronze 2021 Edison Award in the Engineering and Materials Sciences category. This coating is designed for the kitchen cabinet market offering processing efficiency and superior appearance. Only one coat of primer and enamel are needed compared to the standard four coats. Universal Titan is also optimized to eliminate the need for two separate products for horizontal and vertical applications saving cost and simplifying the manufacturing process.

"Universal Titan enables customers to lower oven settings, which reduces energy costs for improved sustainability. We are honored that Axalta's novel technologies have been recognized with Edison Awards. This is truly a reflection of the dedication of Axalta's scientists and engineers in delivering solutions that benefit our customers and the environment," says Roop.

Frank Bonafilia, Edison Universe Executive Director, said, "We were very impressed by the level of collaboration and discovery in this year's entries. Somehow, while facing the unprecedented challenges of this global pandemic, companies around the world figured out how to work safely and smartly and still innovate at an award-winning level."

Visit www.axalta.com for more information.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

About Edison Awards

Over the last 34 years, being recognized with an Edison Award has become one of the highest accolades a product can receive in the name of innovation success. The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) whose inventions, new product development methods, and innovative achievements changed the world. The Edison Awards are operated by Edison Universe, a 501cs non-profit organization with the mission of recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators, and are hosted in Fort Myers, Florida.

Axalta Coating Systems 2001 Market Street Suite 3600 Philadelphia, PA 19103

Contact Jessica Iben C: +1-267-398-8163 [email protected]

SOURCE Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.axalta.com/

