Axalta's 2020 Global Automotive Color of the Year "Sea Glass" Makes a Splash with Electrifying Chroma

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) made a splash today with its 2020 Global Automotive Color of the Year "Sea Glass." This modern turquoise blue shimmers and sets the trend as a fresh new color for all vehicle types.

Inspired by nature's waterways and oceans, Axalta's Sea Glass has depth and intense color as it glitters in sunlight, making it a color that consumers want and that will be noticed by motorists around the world.

Axalta's 2019 Global Automotive Color Popularity Report reported that blue vehicles are seven percent of the global automotive market, fifth overall following white, black, gray and silver. Regions with the highest level of blue vehicles are North America and Europe at ten percent. "The trend toward turquoise blues is growing," said Nancy Lockhart, Axalta Global Product Manager - Color. "Sea Glass was designed for all vehicle types, from compact and sport vehicles to medium sedans and large SUVs and trucks."

More than just beautiful and trendy, Sea Glass is formulated for reflective properties and is highly detectable by Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) systems. "Bright and pearlescent, Sea Glass is designed to be transmissible for Radio Detection And Ranging (RADAR), meeting the color trends of today for the autonomous vehicles of tomorrow," commented Lockhart. "The transmission properties of Axalta's Sea Glass, as well as many colors in our expansive color portfolio, allow vehicle-to-vehicle detection to occur."

"Sea Glass is ready for the market now," said Dan Benton, Axalta Marketing Manager - Color. "Formulations for this versatile color are available in our global waterborne technologies, and we are ready for customers who are actively looking for the next trend color." Axalta's industry-leading brands, including Cromax™, Standox™ and Spies Hecker® will allow painters to easily apply Sea Glass on their next project.

Axalta is a leader in waterborne products that are easy to apply, deliver outstanding adhesion and variable gloss levels, and are quick-drying with good flexibility, low levels of toxicity and flammability, making them an environmentally responsibility choice for any business.

"Sea Glass reminds us of fresh water and ecology and aligns nicely with our corporate social responsibility platform of environmental stewardship," Lockhart said. "Axalta employees are inspired and motivated to help keep our waterways clean, lower energy and decrease water usage at our facilities around the globe." In conjunction with the release of the 2020 Automotive Color of the Year and aligned with our CSR platform, Axalta will help to remove more than 1,000 pounds of waste from our oceans.

Committed to environmental stewardship around the globe through its Bright Futures program, Axalta has helped to conserve more than 13,000 acres of wetlands through its partnership with Ducks Unlimited in North America and Ducks Unlimited de Mexico; planted more than 30,000 trees in Inner Mongolia and Hebei Province with the China Mother River Protection Program in partnership with the China Youth Development Foundation; partnered with the S.M. Sehgal Foundation in India to construct three ponds totaling 30-million-liter capacity in the drought-ridden Bhooriya Baas village in the Alwar district and participated in multiple other conservation and environmental stewardship programs around the world.

