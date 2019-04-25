Axalta's Bryan Shelton Honored as Responsible Care® Employee of the Year

Bryan Shelton led Axalta's transition from RC14001:2013 to RC14001:2015 by combining a multi-task, stage-gate approach to building organizational knowledge, maintaining effective communications, and coordinating frequent engagement to keep the process on-track. Axalta achieved full global multi-site certification in 2017, a direct result of Bryan's dedication, drive and insightful roll-out and effective transition process.

"Bryan's recognition as Responsible Care Employee of the Year is a testament to the leadership he displays on a regular basis, enhancing and strengthening Axalta's Environmental, Health, Safety, and Security governance process," said Barry Snyder, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer. "His positive attitude and effective leadership style have served as a foundation for Axalta to fulfill our ongoing commitment to EHS&S excellence and Responsible Care on a global scale. We are very proud to be one of the first companies in the world to achieve and maintain a multi-site global RC14001 certificate to the 2015 Standard."

Bryan continues to contribute to the RC14001 program by providing long-term strategic objectives, targets, and goals that complement Axalta's vision, mission, and principles. Through his knowledge of the manufacturing process and operational challenges, he is able to provide similar direction to site-specific situations, manufacturing modifications, resource changes and challenges in the ongoing evolution of regulations.

Responsible Care® is a voluntary initiative of the global chemistry industry to safely handle products from inception to ultimate reuse, recycle and disposal, involving the public in decision-making processes. Since 1988, Responsible Care has helped ACC member and Responsible Care Partner companies significantly enhance their performance and improve the health and safety of their employees, the communities in which they operate and the environment as a whole.

