Axalta's Cromax Refinish Coatings Bring Art to Life at New York Exhibition

"I've been called a colorist," said Maier. "I use Axalta's Cromax coatings to achieve a depth of color I can't get from traditional fine art paints to create impossibly real works of art. Unlike body shops who use these products, I don't mix paint to create a color, I layer it. I start with a black base and add layers of color until I get to the color and depth I desire. Some pieces have more than 100 layers of coatings on them."

"We are extremely proud that Peter Maier uses Cromax refinish coatings to create masterful pieces of art," said Troy Weaver, Vice President, Axalta North America Refinish. "His work is truly a testament to the quality of our products and color capabilities, and it's an honor to see our expertise reflected in a fine art exhibition."

Axalta has been the exclusive coatings supplier to Maier for more than 25 years. His work is expansive, featuring animals, automobiles, people, and products, and is also highly collectable often selling for $100,000 or more.

To learn more about Peter Maier, visit petermaierart.com. For more information on Axalta, visit axalta.com.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the over 13,600 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

