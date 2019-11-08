Axalta's Distinguished Lecture Series Spotlights Innovation in Chemistry

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, recently hosted the 28th instalment of the Axalta Distinguished Lectures Series, a regularly held program of cooperation and interaction between scientists at Axalta and the Department of Chemistry of the School of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania. Axalta's long-standing partnership with the University of Pennsylvania continues to advance the science of coatings.

"We're proud to continue the Axalta Distinguished Lectures Series in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania," said Joanne Hardy, Global Director of Technology Strategy at Axalta. "This Series is a great example of how we collaborate to remain on the cutting edge of advancements in science and use technology to provide solutions for our customers."

Doctor E.W. "Bert" Meijer, a distinguished University Professor in the Molecular Sciences, Professor of Organic Chemistry at the Eindhoven University of Technology and co-director of the Institute for Complex Molecular Systems was the keynote speaker. Doctor Meijer spoke on the intriguing prospects of molecular electronics, nanotechnology, biomaterials and the balance between covalent and non-covalent fragment synthesis to design well-defined supramolecular architectures. Gaining control over the kinetic instabilities and mastering the complexity of competing mechanisms is needed to create functional materials and practical applications.

"The aim is to close the gap between synthetic and biological molecular systems to study the cooperative action of molecules in the assembly toward functional supramolecular materials and systems," said Meijer. "While both systems have much in common, working together they give us both highly scientific and practical outcomes that can be used in driving new innovations, which help businesses like Axalta grow and serve customers."

"I was honored to be chosen to speak at Axalta's Distinguished Lectures Series," continued Meijer. "Being at the University of Pennsylvania and having the chance to speak with some of the top future scientists was a terrific opportunity and makes me confident that the scientific community is in good hands for the future."

Doctor Meijer received his Ph.D. degree at the University of Groningen. He then worked for 10 years in industry at Philips and DSM. In 1991, he was appointed in Eindhoven and has held part-time positions in Nijmegen, Mainz and Santa Barbara. Meijer is a member of many editorial advisory boards, including Advanced Materials and the Journal of the American Chemical Society. He has received several awards and recognition by esteemed organizations throughout his career. He is a member of multiple academies and societies, including the Royal Netherlands Academy of Science where he was appointed to the position of Academy Professor in 2014.

"We sincerely thank Doctor Meijer for participating in Axalta's Distinguished Lectures Series," said Robert Roop, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Axalta. "His presentation and insights are important to our business as we continue to develop new perspectives on the scientific fundamentals that underly our coatings. Doctor Meijer's lecture demonstrates a new appreciation for the intricacies of polymer design and the challenges in mastering complexity with simulations and good experimentation."

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Contact

Robert Ferris

D +1 215 255 7981

rob.ferris@axalta.com

www.axalta.com



SOURCE Axalta

Related Links

http://www.axalta.com

