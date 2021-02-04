Axalta's new solventborne basecoat, Cromax XP, featured on display at Daytona International Speedway

The showcar's paint scheme is a special combination of Cromax XP and Axalta's 2021 Color of the Year, ElectroLight. This exciting color is a refreshing green-yellow hue that has been formulated with mobility-sensing technology so it's both functional and dynamic. It is one of three colors in the striking paint scheme, along with black and white.

"We are very proud to have Cromax XP and ElectroLight on the showcar outside the Axalta Injector at Daytona International Speedway," said Patricia Morschel, Vice President, Marketing and Commercial Operations of Axalta Global Refinish. "The outstanding quality and performance of Cromax XP makes it the perfect basecoat for this distinctive paint scheme, and we look forward to DIS visitors enjoying the finish and design as much as we do."

Cromax XP, Axalta's new easy-to-use solventborne basecoat available for customers in North America, delivers a high-quality finish with outstanding coverage, accurate color match, and accommodating application methods. With the recent introduction of Cromax XP to the market, it joins Cromax EZ waterborne basecoat in the Cromax brand to give customers two options for a simple solution that meets their business needs.

To learn more about Cromax XP, visit axalta.us/xp. To learn more about ElectroLight, Axalta's 2021 Color of the Year, visit axalta.com/electrolight.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

Contact

Lisa Mollison

610.358.5158

[email protected]

axalta.com

SOURCE Axalta

Related Links

www.axalta.com

