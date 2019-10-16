Axalta's New Spies Hecker® Permahyd® 2K Sealer Reduces Application Time by 75%

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta, (NYSE: AXTA) a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today introduced Spies Hecker® Permahyd® 2K Sealer 5650 in North America.

Spies Hecker Permahyd 2K Sealer 5650 is a two-component waterborne refinish product that reduces sealer application time by up to 75%. With just a single-visit application and blowers to dry, total application time is reduced to five minutes or less compared to approximately 20 minutes with traditional products. The fast application time can help busy collision centers get more cars through the booth in less time, resulting in improved productivity, cycle time, and cash flow.

"As a leader in the Multi-Shop Operator (MSO) space, we know a primary key performance indicator (KPI) of collision center performance is cycle time," said Troy Weaver, Vice President, Global Refinish for Axalta. "Customers must move vehicles through their shops quickly to maximize profitability and this sealer is another tool to help them do that. When 5650 is used as part of the super-productive Spies Hecker refinish system, including basecoat and clearcoat, total repair time is nearly half of competitive brands. There is just no better system on the market for shops that value productivity."

Spies Hecker Permahyd 2K Sealer 5650 is available in two colors, light and dark gray. Current Spies Hecker customers will appreciate 5650 for its ability to reduce the overall product system set by two SKUs, resulting in reduced inventory and more cash in hand.

Customers interested in ordering Axalta-branded products for refinish can contact their distributors or call Axalta North America Refinish at 1-855-6-Axalta.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter and LinkedIn.

