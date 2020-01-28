Axalta's Regina M. Tracy Named One of PR News' Top Women in PR

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) announced that Regina M. Tracy, Head of North America Communications and Senior Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), was named one of PRNews' Top Women in PR for 2019. The annual awards ceremony, which took place today in New York City, recognizes women at the pinnacle of their PR career who have made strides in content creation, social media marketing, crisis management, brand reputation and other areas of public relations during the past year.

"Being recognized alongside so many strong women and hardworking trailblazers in the PR industry is a true honor," said Regina M. Tracy, Head of North America Communications and Senior Manager of CSR. "I am thrilled to be a part of this impressive and talented group of professionals."

"The impact that women have had on the public relations industry over the past several years has fundamentally changed and improved our craft," said Robert C. Ferris, Axalta Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Chief Communications Officer. "Diversity of thought makes for consistently better outcomes for companies, whether for a new product launch, a strategic business initiative or in the dialogue of a board room. Regina's knowledge, passion and dedication to Axalta makes us better, and we are proud to have her on our team."

Ms. Tracy's vision and leadership have helped to drive results and further establish Axalta as a global leader in liquid and powder coatings. In 2018, she helped make history by supporting the opening of Axalta's Global Innovation Center – the world's largest research and development (R&D) center dedicated to coatings. Located in Philadelphia's historic Navy Yard, the center enables collaboration among Axalta employees, partners and customers throughout the region and beyond.

Passionate about corporate philanthropy, Ms. Tracy leads the company's Axalta Bright Futures CSR programming in the U.S. and Canada. Axalta Bright Futures supports science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education, environmental stewardship and the well-being of the communities where the company's employees live, work and raise their families. She also leads the Axalta All-Pro Teachers program in partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles. Last year marked the fifth anniversary of a partnership that, to date, has recognized 50 teachers for their exceptional work of bringing innovative STEM education to their students and schools in the Greater Philadelphia Area.

Additionally, she played a key role in helping Axalta achieve the Ducks Unlimited Corporate Conservation Achievement Award in 2019, which recognizes corporations from the U.S., Canada or Mexico that have made extraordinary contributions to wetlands conservation and environmental stewardship. Together, Axalta and Ducks Unlimited have conserved more than 13,500 acres of wetlands.

Ms. Tracy served as co-chair of the Axalta's Women's Network and currently serves on Axalta's Americas Leadership Team. She is a resident of Philadelphia and an active member of her local community.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Axalta

Related Links

www.axalta.com

