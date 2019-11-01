Axalta's Voltatex® 4224 Wins R&D 100 Award

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today announced that its innovative Voltatex 4224 impregnating resin won the prestigious R&D 100 award. Voltatex 4224 delivers significant improvements in thermal conductivity, which enable both higher motor efficiency and reduced size and weight of electric devices. The product significantly increases performance by conducting thermal energy as quickly as possible, while keeping the motor temperature low.

"We are proud to have been selected as a 2019 R&D 100 award recipient," said Robert Roop, Axalta's Chief Technology Officer. "Customers demand the highest quality and most technologically advanced products from Axalta. Our global team of more than 1,400 scientists and engineers is committed to delivering on that expectation every day. It is because of their efforts and dedication that we are being recognized by R&D 100 with such a prestigious award."

High-performing electrical devices are designed for maximum output, resulting in operating temperatures that may exceed 200° Celsius. By using Axalta's Voltatex 4224, the performance of electric motors can be increased significantly by conducting the thermal energy quickly from inside to outside of the electrical device. This enables the motor manufacturer to increase the performance and keep the temperature at an acceptable level; alternatively, it enables a smaller motor size at equivalent performance levels. Running motors at lower temperatures can increase motor lifetime and downsizing motors allows for reduction of materials, both leading to a sustainability benefit.

"Electric devices are essential for our daily life and the requirements of these devices have increased significantly over the last few years," continued Roop. "Voltatex 4224 provides our customers with opportunities to offer products that exceed the standards being demanded in the market and are sustainable and environmentally-friendly. It is these attributes that truly differentiate Axalta's products and innovations, like Voltatex 4224, and make us a value-added partner of our customers."

"Our Voltatex 4224 impregnating resin is truly a leader in the industry," said Michael Glomp, Axalta's Global Vice President, Energy Solutions. "The market for this technology is rapidly growing worldwide, especially as demand for new energy vehicles and minimum efficiency requirements for industrial motors increase, and as customers continue to invest in research and development and new electric product innovation. Voltatex 4224 is an enabler to making these devices more efficient and creates new opportunities for our customers around the world."

Since 1963, the R&D 100 Awards program has identified and celebrated the top 100 revolutionary technologies of the past year. These leading products, technologies and services will make a difference in a wide range of industries and together represent a bright future for science and innovation in the years to come.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

