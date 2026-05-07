Axar Capital Management Appoints David Brisske as Co-Managing Partner

Firm expands senior leadership team to capitalize on opportunities in credit markets;

David to work alongside Andrew Axelrod and Grant Mitchell to oversee firmwide activity and investment strategy

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axar Capital ("Axar" or the "Firm"), an opportunistic credit investor focused on the U.S. middle market, today announced the appointment of David Brisske as Co-Managing Partner, expanding the Firm's leadership team. Based in the firm's New York office, Brisske will report to Andrew Axelrod, CEO, and work closely with Grant Mitchell, Co-Managing Partner and Deputy Chief Investment Officer, in overseeing the firm's day-to-day activities. Brisske will focus his role on value creation across Axar's portfolio companies and relationship building with Axar's limited partners.

Brisske brings more than 20 years of experience investing in and advising private equity-owned businesses. He joins Axar from SKKY Partners, where he served as a Managing Director and member of the Investment and Management Committees. Brisske currently sits on the Board of Directors of TRUFF and 111SKIN. Prior to SKKY, Brisske led Permira's North American Branded Consumer investment effort, and was an investment team member at Irving Place Capital and Thoma Bravo.

Andrew Axelrod, Founder & CEO of Axar, commented: "Over the course of our two-decade long professional relationship, I have come to know David as a highly accomplished investor with deep investment experience and a strong track record of building durable businesses. We're entering an exciting phase of the credit cycle for Axar's strategy, and David's expertise and perspective will complement our platform as we continue to expand our capabilities across credit markets."

Brisske added: "Axar is a trusted, experienced partner to companies navigating complex situations. I look forward to leveraging my experience to work with Andrew, Grant, and the broader team to capitalize on a highly attractive investment environment, drive ongoing firm growth, and deliver continued value creation for Axar's portfolio."

Brisske's hire represents the latest addition to Axar's investment team. He joins Matt Magnuson (Head of Research & Trading), Ron De Gier (Head of Portfolio Operations), David Fisher (Head of Business Development), Clayton Stoker (Senior Analyst), and Matt Decker (Analyst), who have all joined the firm in the last two years.

About Axar Capital

Axar Capital Management LP, founded in 2015, is an opportunistic credit investment firm focused on complex, special situations in the U.S. middle market. The firm takes a disciplined, hands-on approach, actively engaging with portfolio companies to drive value creation and long-term growth. Axar's investment strategy combines deep fundamental analysis, rigorous risk management, and active asset management to unlock value where others see dislocation and deliver differentiated, high-conviction investment solutions.

Contact

Prosek Partners

Justin Perras, Devin Shorey

[email protected]

SOURCE Axar Capital