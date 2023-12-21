Axcelead to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

TOKYO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelead, Inc. today announced that Dr. Yoshinori Ikeura, President and CEO of Axcelead, Inc., will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 8-11, 2024, in San Francisco, CA.

The presentation will take place on Wednesday, January 10th at 3:30 PM PST. The live webcast and replay can be found here for 30 days following conclusion of the presentation. For more information at the J.P.Morgan Healthcare Conference, please visit https://www.jpmorgan.com/about-us/events-conferences/health-care-conference.

About Axcelead, Inc.

Axcelead, Inc. is a group of companies that develops a drug discovery platform business centered on Axcelead Drug Discovery Partners, Inc. (ADDP), Japan's first integrated drug discovery solution provider, which took over Takeda's drug discovery platform business in 2017.

For more information, please visit AXCELEAD (axcelead-hd.com).

US Investor and Media Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

Amy@juniper-point.com

858-914-1962

SOURCE Axcelead, Inc.