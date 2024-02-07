Axcelis Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023

News provided by

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

07 Feb, 2024, 16:01 ET

Record Revenue for 2023, Achieving Year-Over-Year Growth of 23%

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Highlights include:

  • Record full year revenue, operating profit and EPS, enabling the Company to surpass its $1.1 billion revenue model.
  • Continued strong growth from the Purion Power Series™ product line.
  • Significant increase in Purion™ installed base drove record CS&I revenue.
  • Year-end systems backlog of $1.2 billion.

For the full year 2023, the Company reported revenue of $1.13 billion, compared with $920 million for the full year 2022, an increase of 23% and a company record. Systems revenue for the year was $883.6 million, compared to $692.1 million in 2022, an increase of 28%, also a company record. Operating profit was $265.8 million in 2023, compared to $212.4 million in 2022, a 25% increase and a company record. Net income for the year was $246.3 million with diluted earnings per share of $7.43, compared to net income of $183.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $5.46 in 2022, resulting in a 35% net income year over year increase. Gross margin for the year was 43.5%, compared to 43.7% in 2022.

The Company reported fourth quarter revenue of $310.3 million, compared to $292.3 million for the third quarter of 2023. Operating profit for the quarter was $79.1 million, compared to $71.7 million for the third quarter. Net income for the quarter was $71.1 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, compared to $65.9 million, or $1.99 per diluted share in the third quarter. Gross margin for the quarter was 44.4%, unchanged from the third quarter. The fourth quarter ended with bookings of $235.5 million and a systems backlog of $1.2 billion.

President and CEO Russell Low commented, "2023 was another outstanding year for Axcelis. As a result of strong execution by the Axcelis team and robust demand for the Purion Power Series product family, we achieved 23% year-over-year revenue growth during an industry downturn. We have developed a large and diverse customer base in the power market, and we continue to win business from new customers as well as expand our product footprint with existing customers. We believe that the mature process technology and memory segments, two markets in which Axcelis is well-positioned, will recover in the second half of the year, enabling strong growth in 2025."

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Coogan said, "We are extremely pleased with our 2023 results, and excited about our future growth. Our revenue and earnings per share finished above our revised guidance, and we ended the quarter with robust cash flow and a strong balance sheet. As we look to 2024, we will continue to make investments in R&D while managing expenses, setting us up to achieve our $1.3 billion revenue model in 2025."

Business Outlook
For the first quarter ending March 31, 2024, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $242 million. First quarter operating profit is forecast to be approximately $45 million with earnings per diluted share of around $1.22. Gross margin in the first quarter is expected to be approximately 43.5%, and for the full year we expect it to improve year over year but could fluctuate quarter to quarter. We expect full year 2024 revenue to be similar to 2023, with revenue weighted toward the second half.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call
The Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a Participant here https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/su3u4oev. Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Company Contacts

Investor Relations:
Doug Lawson
978.787.9552

Editorial/Media:
Maureen Hart
978.787.4266

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)



Three months ended 


Twelve months ended





December 31,


December 31,




2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue:












Product

$

300,603

$

258,584

$

1,095,650

$

890,582

Services

9,685

7,467

34,954

29,416

Total revenue

310,288

266,051

1,130,604

919,998

Cost of revenue:












Product

163,801

149,717

608,112

492,104

Services

8,591

6,813

31,191

26,104

Total cost of revenue

172,392

156,530

639,303

518,208

Gross profit

137,896

109,521

491,301

401,790

Operating expenses:












Research and development

24,911

22,089

96,907

78,356

Sales and marketing

16,659

15,032

62,805

53,599

General and administrative

17,275

16,311

65,794

57,474

Total operating expenses

58,845

53,432

225,506

189,429

Income from operations

79,051

56,089

265,795

212,361

Other income (expense):












Interest income

5,375

2,993

18,199

4,551

Interest expense

(1,320)

(1,475)

(5,347)

(5,576)

Other, net

4,300

8,189

(48)

(6,451)

Total other income (expense)

8,355

9,707

12,804

(7,476)

Income before income taxes

87,406

65,796

278,599

204,885

Income tax provision

16,350

8,804

32,336

21,806

Net income

$

71,056

$

56,992

$

246,263

$

183,079

Net income per share:












Basic

$

2.17

$

1.74

$

7.52

$

5.54

Diluted

$

2.15

$

1.71

$

7.43

$

5.46

Shares used in computing net income per share:












Basic weighted average shares of common stock

32,708

32,823

32,758

33,043

Diluted weighted average shares of common stock

33,031

33,262

33,165

33,542

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)



December 31,


December 31,




2023

2022

ASSETS

Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

167,297

$

185,595

Short-term investments

338,851

246,571

Accounts receivable, net

217,964

169,773

Inventories, net

306,482

242,406

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

49,397

33,300

Total current assets

1,079,991

877,645

Property, plant and equipment, net

53,971

39,664

Operating lease assets

30,716

12,146

Finance lease assets, net

16,632

17,942

Long-term restricted cash

6,654

752

Deferred income taxes

53,428

31,701

Other assets

40,575

33,791

Total assets

$

1,281,967

$

1,013,641

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$

54,400

$

62,346

Accrued compensation

31,445

35,540

Warranty

14,098

8,299

Income taxes

6,164

4,304

Deferred revenue

164,677

123,471

Current portion of finance lease obligation

1,511

1,229

Other current liabilities

12,834

12,943

Total current liabilities

285,129

248,132

Long-term finance lease obligation

43,674

45,185

Long-term deferred revenue

46,208

31,306

Other long-term liabilities

42,074

21,762

Total liabilities

417,085

346,385








Stockholders' equity:






Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,685 shares issued
and outstanding at December 31, 2023; 32,775 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022

33

33

Additional paid-in capital

547,189

550,299

Retained earnings

319,506

118,892

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,846)

(1,968)

Total stockholders' equity

864,882

667,256

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,281,967

$

1,013,641

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Also from this source

Axcelis Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Axcelis Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today...
Axcelis Announces Participation in SEMICON Korea 2024

Axcelis Announces Participation in SEMICON Korea 2024

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.