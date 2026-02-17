Axcelis Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

Q4 Highlights:

Revenue of $238 million

GAAP Gross Margin of 47.0%, and Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 47.3%

GAAP Operating Margin of 15.2% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 21.1%

GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.10, and Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.49

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

President and CEO Russell Low commented, "Axcelis exited 2025 on a strong note with fourth quarter results that exceeded our outlook. We achieved another record quarter of CS&I revenue, reflecting the strength of our growing installed base and our strategic focus on driving upgrades and service contracts. We continue to execute with discipline, particularly as our customers navigate a mixed demand environment in Power and General Mature markets. At the same time, we are encouraged by the improving demand trends in our Memory market and expect this momentum to continue in 2026."

"We continue working toward closing our pending merger with Veeco and remain confident in the compelling prospects and potential of the combined company. Together, we expect to be even better positioned to capitalize on the secular growth trends driven by AI, electrification, and next generation device architectures — and expect to leverage complementary strengths across our portfolios and teams to deliver greater value for all of our stakeholders".

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Coogan stated, "We closed the year with strong financial execution in the fourth quarter, highlighted by record CS&I performance and gross margins above expectations. These results reflect operational discipline, favorable mix, and the strength of our aftermarket strategy. For the full year, we delivered double digit CS&I growth, expanded gross margins, and generated more than $100 million of free cash flow, while continuing to invest in innovation and returning more than $120 million in capital to shareholders."

Results Summary

(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)







Three months ended December 31,





Twelve months ended December 31,



2025



2024



2025



2024 Revenue $ 238,330

$ 252,417

$ 839,048

$ 1,017,865 Gross margin

47.0 %



46.0 %



44.9 %



44.7 % Operating margin

15.2 %



21.6 %



14.2 %



20.7 % Net income $ 34,297

$ 49,956

$ 120,238

$ 200,992 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.10

$ 1.54

$ 3.80

$ 6.15































































Non-GAAP Results



Three months ended December 31,





Twelve months ended December 31,



2025



2024



2025



2024 Non-GAAP gross margin

47.3 %



46.3 %



45.2 %



44.9 % Non-GAAP operating margin

21.1 %



24.2 %



19.0 %



23.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,650

$ 65,299

$ 176,724

$ 253,088 Non-GAAP net income $ 46,352

$ 55,547

$ 154,463

$ 223,769 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.49

$ 1.71

$ 4.88

$ 6.84

































Business Outlook

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $195 million, GAAP earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.38, and non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately $0.71.

Please refer to First Quarter 2026 Outlook under the "Notes on our Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this document for detail relating to the computation of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share as well as the Safe Harbor Statement section of this document.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Conference Call

The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 today at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will be available via webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a participant here:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIfd551cd8408c4503b0229e94192ef512

Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

This press release includes financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP financial measures"). These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP income tax provision, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and reflect adjustments for the impact of share-based compensation expense, certain items related to restructuring and severance charges and any associated adjustments and transaction and integration costs associated with the merger agreement with Veeco Instruments announced on October 1, 2025.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

For further information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the tables presenting reconciliations of our non-GAAP results to our GAAP results and the "Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information" at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains, and the conference call will contain, forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers and, with respect to the potential transaction with Veeco, failure to obtain applicable regulatory approvals in a timely manner or otherwise; failure to satisfy other closing conditions to the proposed transaction or to complete the proposed transaction on anticipated terms and timing; negative effects of the announcement of the proposed transaction; risks that the businesses will not be integrated successfully or that the combined company will not realize expected benefits, cost savings, accretion, synergies and/or growth, or that such benefits may take longer to realize or may be more costly to achieve than expected; the risk that disruptions from the proposed transaction will harm business plans and operations; risks relating to unanticipated costs of integration; significant transaction and/or integration costs, or difficulties in connection with the proposed transaction and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities; restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact the ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; potential litigation associated with the proposed transaction; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the proposed transaction on the Company's, Veeco's or the combined company's relationships with suppliers, customers, employees and regulators; and demand for the combined company's products. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to various factors, including but not limited to: economic, political and social conditions in the countries in which the Company and Veeco, their respective customers and suppliers operate; disruption to the Company's and Veeco's respective manufacturing facilities or other operations, or the operations of Company's and Veeco's respective customers and suppliers, due to natural catastrophic events, health epidemics or terrorism; ongoing changes in the technology industry, and the semiconductor industry in particular, including future growth rates, pricing trends in end-markets, or changes in customer capital spending patterns; the Company's, Veeco's and the combined company's ability to timely develop new technologies and products that successfully anticipate or address changes in the semiconductor industry; the Company's, Veeco's and the combined company's ability to maintain their respective technology advantage and protect their respective proprietary rights; the Company's, Veeco's and the combined company's ability to compete with new products introduced by their respective competitors; the Company's, Veeco's and the combined company's ability or the ability of their respective customers to obtain U.S. export control licenses for the sale of certain products or provision of certain services to customers in China. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions, including with respect to the imposition of tariffs on our products or components of our products, could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)































Three months ended

Twelve months ended







December 31,

December 31,





2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue:

























Product

$ 224,601

$ 241,254

$ 792,045

$ 976,881

Services



13,729



11,163



47,003



40,984

Total revenue



238,330



252,417



839,048



1,017,865

Cost of revenue:

























Product



110,745



125,402



412,786



524,451

Services



15,653



10,792



49,414



38,760

Total cost of revenue



126,398



136,194



462,200



563,211

Gross profit



111,932



116,223



376,848



454,654

Operating expenses:

























Research and development



30,126



27,654



108,958



105,497

Sales and marketing



19,403



16,563



65,368



68,046

General and administrative



26,231



17,475



83,207



70,317

Total operating expenses



75,760



61,692



257,533



243,860

Income from operations



36,172



54,531



119,315



210,794

Other income (expense):

























Interest income



4,936



6,277



21,484



24,403

Interest expense



(1,336)



(1,444)



(5,364)



(5,462)

Other, net



246



(719)



2,814



539

Total other income



3,846



4,114



18,934



19,480

Income before income taxes



40,018



58,645



138,249



230,274

Income tax provision



5,721



8,689



18,011



29,282

Net income

$ 34,297

$ 49,956

$ 120,238

$ 200,992

Net income per share:

























Basic

$ 1.11

$ 1.54

$ 3.81

$ 6.17

Diluted

$ 1.10

$ 1.54

$ 3.80

$ 6.15

Shares used in computing net income per share:

























Basic weighted average shares of common stock



30,925



32,424



31,574



32,552

Diluted weighted average shares of common

stock



31,123



32,514



31,668



32,704































Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



















December 31,

December 31,





2025

2024

ASSETS

Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 145,451

$ 123,512

Short-term investments



228,802



447,831

Accounts receivable, net



168,479



203,149

Inventories, net



329,010



282,225

Prepaid income taxes



4,658



6,420

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



66,802



60,471

Total current assets



943,202



1,123,608

Property, plant and equipment, net



56,146



53,784

Operating lease assets



28,927



29,621

Finance lease assets, net



14,154



15,346

Long-term restricted cash



10,627



7,552

Deferred income taxes



79,895



68,277

Long-term investments



182,396



—

Other assets



46,004



50,593

Total assets

$ 1,361,351

$ 1,348,781

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 42,309

$ 46,928

Accrued compensation



34,233



25,536

Warranty



9,516



13,022

Income Taxes



11,383



—

Deferred revenue



65,494



94,673

Current portion of finance lease obligation



1,575



1,345

Other current liabilities



33,150



26,018

Total current liabilities



197,660



207,522

Long-term finance lease obligation



40,754



42,329

Long-term deferred revenue



43,445



43,501

Other long-term liabilities



44,815



42,639

Total liabilities



326,674



335,991

















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 30,717 shares issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2025; 32,365 shares issued and outstanding at December 31,

2024



31



32

Additional paid-in capital



533,309



548,654

Retained earnings



503,539



470,318

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,202)



(6,214)

Total stockholders' equity



1,034,677



1,012,790

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,361,351

$ 1,348,781



















Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)





























Three months ended



Twelve months ended





December 31,



December 31,





2025

2024



2025



2024



Cash flows from operating activities























Net income $ 34,297

$ 49,956

$ 120,238

$ 200,992

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:























Depreciation and amortization

4,461



4,267



17,613



15,809

Stock-based compensation expense

5,105



5,380



20,773



20,951

Other

(5,351)



(442)



(9,461)



(11,532)

Change in other assets and liabilities, net

(45,079)



(46,381)



(30,858)



(85,402)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(6,567)



12,780



118,305



140,818



























Cash flows from investing activities























Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and capitalized

software

(2,335)



(4,658)



(11,295)



(12,181)

Other changes in investing activities, net

(4,972)



13,779



41,222



(96,545)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(7,307)



9,121



29,927



(108,726)



























Cash flows from financing activities























Repurchase of common stock

(25,231)



(15,131)



(121,081)



(60,489)

Other changes from financing activities, net

610



588



(3,412)



(10,703)

Net cash used in financing activities

(24,621)



(14,543)



(124,493)



(71,192)



























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(554)



(3,013)



1,275



(3,787)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(39,049)



4,345



25,014



(42,887)



























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

195,127



126,719



131,064



173,951

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 156,078

$ 131,064

$ 156,078

$ 131,064









































Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information

Management uses non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating income, operating margin, income tax provision, net income, diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance and for planning purposes. Axcelis believes these measures enhance an overall understanding of its performance and investors' ability to review the Company's business from the same perspective as the Company's management.

There are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and may exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Totals presented may not sum and percentages may not recalculate using figures presented due to rounding.



Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Schedule Reconciling Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts)































Three months ended December 31,





Twelve months ended December 31,



2025



2024



2025



2024 GAAP gross Profit $ 111,932

$ 116,223

$ 376,848

$ 454,654 Restructuring1

293



256



519



1,132 Stock-based compensation

443



399



1,864



1,505 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 112,668

$ 116,878

$ 379,231

$ 457,291 Non-GAAP gross margin

47.3 %



46.3 %



45.2 %



44.9 %























GAAP operating expense $ 75,760

$ 61,692

$ 257,533

$ 243,860 Transaction and integration3

(7,541)



-



(16,296)



- Bad debt expense

-



(3)



-



(2,987) Restructuring1

(1,078)



(862)



(2,208)



(1,414) Stock-based compensation

(4,662)



(4,981)



(18,909)



(19,446) Non-GAAP operating expense $ 62,479

$ 55,846

$ 220,120

$ 220,013























GAAP operating income $ 36,172

$ 54,531

$ 119,315

$ 210,794 Transaction and integration3

7,541



-



16,296



- Bad debt expense

-



3



-



2,987 Restructuring1

1,371



1,118



2,727



2,546 Stock-based compensation

5,105



5,380



20,773



20,951 Non-GAAP operating income $ 50,189

$ 61,032

$ 159,111

$ 237,278 Non-GAAP operating margin

21.1 %



24.2 %



19.0 %



23.3 %























GAAP income tax provision $ 5,721

$ 8,689

$ 18,011

$ 29,282 Income tax effect of non-GAAP

adjustments2

1,962



910



5,571



3,708 Non-GAAP income tax provision $ 7,683

$ 9,599

$ 23,582

$ 32,990























GAAP net income $ 34,297

$ 49,956

$ 120,238

$ 200,992 Transaction and integration3

7,541



-



16,296



- Bad debt expense

-



3



-



2,987 Restructuring1

1,371



1,118



2,727



2,547 Stock-based compensation

5,105



5,380



20,773



20,951 Income tax effect of non-GAAP

adjustments2

(1,962)



(910)



(5,571)



(3,708) Non-GAAP net income $ 46,352

$ 55,547

$ 154,463

$ 223,769























GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.10

$ 1.54

$ 3.80

$ 6.15 Transaction and integration3

0.24



-



0.51



- Bad debt expense

-



-



-



0.09 Restructuring1

0.05



0.03



0.09



0.07 Stock-based compensation

0.16



0.17



0.66



0.64 Income tax effect of non-GAAP

adjustments2

(0.06)



(0.03)



(0.18)



(0.11) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.49

$ 1.71

$ 4.88

$ 6.84













































Note 1: Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives. Note 2: Impact of taxes from non-GAAP adjustments, uses adjusted tax rate of 14%. Note 3: Transaction and integration costs include expenses associated with the merger agreement with Veeco Instruments, announced on October 1, 2025.





Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands, except percentages)















Three months ended December 31,





Twelve months ended December 31,



2025



2024



2025



2024 Net Income $ 34,297

$ 49,956

$ 120,238

$ 200,992 Other (income)/expense

(3,846)



(4,114)



(18,934)



(19,480) Income tax provision

5,721



8,689



18,011



29,282 Depreciation & amortization

4,461



4,267



17,613



15,809 Subtotal

40,633



58,798



136,928



226,603 Transaction and integration2

7,541



-



16,296



- Bad debt expense

-



3



-



2,987 Restructuring1

1,371



1,118



2,727



2,547 Stock-based compensation

5,105



5,380



20,773



20,951 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,650

$ 65,299

$ 176,724

$ 253,088 Adjusted EBITDA margin

22.9 %



25.9 %



21.1 %



24.9 %







































Note 1: Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives. Note 2: Transaction and integration costs include expenses associated with the merger agreement with Veeco Instruments, announced on October 1, 2025.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. First Quarter 2026 Outlook GAAP to Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share



Three months ended March 31, 2026 GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.38 Transaction and Integration2

0.22 Restructuring3

- Stock-based compensation

0.16 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments1 (0.05) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.71







Note 1: Impact of taxes from non-GAAP adjustments, uses adjusted tax rate of 14%. Note 2: Transaction and Integration costs include expenses associated with the merger agreement with Veeco Instruments, announced on October 1, 2025. Note 3: Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives.

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.