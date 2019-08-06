Axcelis Announces Financial Results For Second Quarter 2019

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The Company reported second quarter revenue of $74.3 million, compared to $91.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. Operating profit for the quarter was $2.0 million, compared to $7.1 million for the first quarter. Net income for the quarter was $0.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net income for the first quarter of $6.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. Gross margin for the quarter was 42.7%, compared to 41.0% in the first quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $143.2 million on June 30, 2019, compared to $170.0 million on March 31, 2019.





President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "We remain committed to managing for profitability and preparing for the upturn. We are focused on revenue growth through investments in innovative technology for Purion product line extensions targeting new market segments." Puma continued, "These new Purion products are designed to create a sustainable competitive differentiation to support our customers' technology and manufacturing needs. These Purion products will fuel our growth when the market recovers."

Executive Vice President and CFO Kevin Brewer noted, "I am pleased with our second quarter gross margin results. Purion product extensions and margin improvement initiatives, as well as mix, are fueling strong gross margin performance, despite lower revenues. We now expect full year average gross margin to be 41.0 to 41.5%, up from 40.0 to 41.0%.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2019, Axcelis expects revenues to be in the range of $65-75 million. Gross margin in the third quarter is expected to be approximately 41%. Third quarter operating profit is forecasted to be approximately ($1.2) million to $2.0 million. Earnings per diluted share is expected to be in the range of breakeven, plus or minus $0.05.

Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call

The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the second quarter 2019 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 8:30 am ET. The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by dialing 866.588.8911 (707.294.1561 outside North America). Participants calling into the conference call will be requested to provide the company name, Axcelis Technologies, and Conference ID: 2690958. Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Company Contacts

Investor Relations:

Doug Lawson

978.787.9552

Editorial/Media:

Maureen Hart

978.787.4266

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Six months ended







June 30,

June 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue:

























Product

$ 68,714

$ 112,521

$ 152,911

$ 228,543

Services



5,591



6,812



12,871



12,975

Total revenue



74,305



119,333



165,782



241,518

Cost of revenue:

























Product



37,188



63,913



84,518



132,287

Services



5,368



6,420



12,009



13,075

Total cost of revenue



42,556



70,333



96,527



145,362

Gross profit



31,749



49,000



69,255



96,156

Operating expenses:

























Research and development



13,720



12,553



27,405



24,786

Sales and marketing



8,436



8,912



17,354



17,323

General and administrative



7,583



8,268



15,390



16,278

Total operating expenses



29,739



29,733



60,149



58,387

Income from operations



2,010



19,267



9,106



37,769

Other (expense) income:

























Interest income



845



515



1,686



925

Interest expense



(1,311)



(1,127)



(2,541)



(2,464)

Other, net



(189)



(1,016)



(362)



(1,118)

Total other expense



(655)



(1,628)



(1,217)



(2,657)

Income before income taxes



1,355



17,639



7,889



35,112

Income tax provision



799



2,970



1,271



6,528

Net income

$ 556

$ 14,669

$ 6,618

$ 28,584

Net income per share:

























Basic

$ 0.02

$ 0.46

$ 0.20

$ 0.89

Diluted

$ 0.02

$ 0.43

$ 0.19

$ 0.84

Shares used in computing net income per share:

























Basic weighted average common shares



32,729



32,214



32,706



32,154

Diluted weighted average common shares



33,901



33,942



34,064



34,048



Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





June 30,

December 31,





2019

2018

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 136,340

$ 177,993

Short-term restricted cash



149



—

Accounts receivable, net



62,279



78,727

Inventories, net



135,141



129,000

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



11,448



11,051

Total current assets



345,357



396,771

Property, plant and equipment, net



24,326



41,149

Operating lease assets



6,431



—

Finance lease assets, net



22,563



—

Long-term restricted cash



6,675



6,909

Deferred income taxes



70,598



71,939

Other assets



41,132



31,673

Total assets

$ 517,082

$ 548,441

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 21,771

$ 35,955

Accrued compensation



7,695



19,218

Warranty



4,045



4,819

Income taxes



329



462

Deferred revenue



10,176



19,513

Current portion of long-term debt



108



—

Other current liabilities



7,960



5,030

Total current liabilities



52,084



84,997

Finance lease obligation



48,441



47,757

Long-term deferred revenue



3,904



3,071

Other long-term liabilities



7,187



4,279

Total liabilities



111,616



140,104

Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,297 shares issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2019; 32,558 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018



32



33

Additional paid-in capital



556,283



565,116

Accumulated deficit



(150,642)



(157,260)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(207)



448

Total stockholders' equity



405,466



408,337

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 517,082

$ 548,441



















SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.axcelis.com

