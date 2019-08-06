Axcelis Announces Financial Results For Second Quarter 2019

Company Reports Solid Gross Margin Performance and Increases Full Year Gross Margin Estimates

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Aug 06, 2019, 16:01 ET

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.  

The Company reported second quarter revenue of $74.3 million, compared to $91.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. Operating profit for the quarter was $2.0 million, compared to $7.1 million for the first quarter. Net income for the quarter was $0.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to net income for the first quarter of $6.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. Gross margin for the quarter was 42.7%, compared to 41.0% in the first quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $143.2 million on June 30, 2019, compared to $170.0 million on March 31, 2019.

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "We remain committed to managing for profitability and preparing for the upturn. We are focused on revenue growth through investments in innovative technology for Purion product line extensions targeting new market segments." Puma continued, "These new Purion products are designed to create a sustainable competitive differentiation to support our customers' technology and manufacturing needs. These Purion products will fuel our growth when the market recovers."

Executive Vice President and CFO Kevin Brewer noted, "I am pleased with our second quarter gross margin results. Purion product extensions and margin improvement initiatives, as well as mix, are fueling strong gross margin performance, despite lower revenues. We now expect full year average gross margin to be 41.0 to 41.5%, up from 40.0 to 41.0%.

Business Outlook
For the third quarter ending September 30, 2019, Axcelis expects revenues to be in the range of $65-75 million. Gross margin in the third quarter is expected to be approximately 41%. Third quarter operating profit is forecasted to be approximately ($1.2) million to $2.0 million. Earnings per diluted share is expected to be in the range of breakeven, plus or minus $0.05.

Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call
The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the second quarter 2019 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 8:30 am ET. The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by dialing 866.588.8911 (707.294.1561 outside North America). Participants calling into the conference call will be requested to provide the company name, Axcelis Technologies, and Conference ID: 2690958. Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Company Contacts

Investor Relations:
Doug Lawson
978.787.9552

Editorial/Media:
Maureen Hart
978.787.4266

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)




Three months ended 


Six months ended





June 30,


June 30,




2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue:












Product

$

68,714

$

112,521

$

152,911

$

228,543

Services

5,591

6,812

12,871

12,975

Total revenue

74,305

119,333

165,782

241,518

Cost of revenue:












Product

37,188

63,913

84,518

132,287

Services

5,368

6,420

12,009

13,075

Total cost of revenue

42,556

70,333

96,527

145,362

Gross profit

31,749

49,000

69,255

96,156

Operating expenses:












Research and development

13,720

12,553

27,405

24,786

Sales and marketing

8,436

8,912

17,354

17,323

General and administrative

7,583

8,268

15,390

16,278

Total operating expenses

29,739

29,733

60,149

58,387

Income from operations

2,010

19,267

9,106

37,769

Other (expense) income:












Interest income

845

515

1,686

925

Interest expense

(1,311)

(1,127)

(2,541)

(2,464)

Other, net

(189)

(1,016)

(362)

(1,118)

Total other expense

(655)

(1,628)

(1,217)

(2,657)

Income before income taxes

1,355

17,639

7,889

35,112

Income tax provision



799

2,970

1,271

6,528

Net income

$

556

$

14,669

$

6,618

$

28,584

Net income per share:












Basic

$

0.02

$

0.46

$

0.20

$

0.89

Diluted

$

0.02

$

0.43

$

0.19

$

0.84

Shares used in computing net income per share:












Basic weighted average common shares

32,729

32,214

32,706

32,154

Diluted weighted average common shares

33,901

33,942

34,064

34,048

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



June 30,


December 31,




2019

2018

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

136,340

$

177,993

Short-term restricted cash

149


Accounts receivable, net

62,279

78,727

Inventories, net

135,141

129,000

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

11,448

11,051

Total current assets

345,357

396,771

Property, plant and equipment, net

24,326

41,149

Operating lease assets

6,431


Finance lease assets, net

22,563


Long-term restricted cash

6,675

6,909

Deferred income taxes

70,598

71,939

Other assets

41,132

31,673

Total assets

$

517,082

$

548,441

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$

21,771

$

35,955

Accrued compensation

7,695

19,218

Warranty

4,045

4,819

Income taxes

329

462

Deferred revenue

10,176

19,513

Current portion of long-term debt

108


Other current liabilities

7,960

5,030

Total current liabilities

52,084

84,997

Finance lease obligation

48,441

47,757

Long-term deferred revenue

3,904

3,071

Other long-term liabilities

7,187

4,279

       Total liabilities

111,616

140,104

Commitments and contingencies






Stockholders' equity:






Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,297 shares issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2019; 32,558 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018

32

33

Additional paid-in capital

556,283

565,116

Accumulated deficit

(150,642)

(157,260)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(207)

448

     Total stockholders' equity

405,466

408,337

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

517,082

$

548,441








SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

