Axcelis Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2026

Q2 2026 Highlights:

Revenue of $215.2 million

GAAP Gross Margin of 42.4%, and Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 42.7%

GAAP Operating Margin of 9.4% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 14.7%

GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.75, and Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.06

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

President and CEO Russell Low commented, "We executed well in the second quarter, delivering results that exceeded our forecasts driven by stronger system shipments and higher CS&I volume." Low continued, "Demand in the Memory market remains robust, and we are also benefitting from positive momentum in our Power market. In General Mature, we are encouraged by improving engagement and utilization trends as customers respond to growing end-demand in data center, industrial and automotive segments. As a result, we now expect to deliver year-over-year revenue growth in 2026, with momentum carrying through to 2027. We are focused on satisfying the remaining conditions to complete our pending merger with Veeco and look forward to closing the transaction in the second half of 2026."

Senior Vice President and Interim CFO David Ryzhik stated, "Axcelis delivered better than expected revenue and operating income in our second quarter, reflecting the attractive operating leverage in our business." Ryzhik concluded, "With improving systems demand in our markets and continued strength in our CS&I aftermarket business, we anticipate that Axcelis' financial performance will continue to improve over the balance of 2026."

Results Summary (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)



Three months ended June 30,

2026

2025 Revenue $ 215,175

$ 194,544 Gross margin

42.4 %



44.9 % Operating margin

9.4 %



14.9 % Net income $ 23,291

$ 31,376 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.75

$ 0.98















Non-GAAP Results Three months ended June 30,

2026

2025 Non-GAAP gross margin

42.7 %



45.2 % Non-GAAP operating margin

14.7 %



17.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,972

$ 38,872 Non-GAAP net income $ 32,968

$ 36,013 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.06

$ 1.13

Business Outlook

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2026, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $230 million, GAAP earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.76, and non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately $1.11.

Please refer to Third Quarter 2026 Outlook under the "Notes on our Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this document for detail relating to the computation of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share as well as the Safe Harbor Statement section of this document.

Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call

The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the second quarter 2026 today at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available via webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a participant here:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf61211144e3b4baeb4c13ba3b1f529fa

Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

This press release includes financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP financial measures"). These non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP income tax provision, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and reflect adjustments for the impact of share-based compensation expense, certain items related to restructuring and severance charges and any associated adjustments and transaction and integration costs associated with the merger agreement with Veeco Instruments announced on October 1, 2025.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

For further information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the tables presenting reconciliations of our non-GAAP results to our GAAP results and the "Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information" at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains, and the conference call will contain, forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions, including with respect to the imposition of tariffs on our products or components of our products, could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact:

David Ryzhik

Senior Vice President and Interim CFO

Telephone: (978) 787-2352

Email: [email protected]

Press/Media Relations Contact:

Maureen Hart

Senior Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications

Telephone: (978) 787-4266

Email: [email protected]

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Six months ended







June 30,

June 30,





2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue:

























Product

$ 200,488

$ 183,402

$ 388,497

$ 366,226

Services



14,687



11,142



25,634



20,881

Total revenue



215,175



194,544



414,131



387,107

Cost of revenue:

























Product



106,998



95,462



212,734



189,962

Services



16,988



11,739



29,627



21,034

Total cost of revenue



123,986



107,201



242,361



210,996

Gross profit



91,189



87,343



171,770



176,111

Operating expenses:

























Research and development



28,977



27,064



57,493



54,192

Sales and marketing



19,554



15,003



36,908



30,127

General and administrative



22,377



16,311



49,138



33,668

Total operating expenses



70,908



58,378



143,539



117,987

Income from operations



20,281



28,965



28,231



58,124

Other income (expense):

























Interest income



4,575



5,481



9,037



11,082

Interest expense



(1,263)



(1,355)



(2,554)



(2,722)

Other, net



1,755



1,906



1,259



1,597

Total other income



5,067



6,032



7,742



9,957

Income before income taxes



25,348



34,997



35,973



68,081

Income tax provision



2,057



3,621



3,468



8,126

Net income

$ 23,291

$ 31,376

$ 32,505

$ 59,955

Net income per share:

























Basic

$ 0.76

$ 0.99

$ 1.06

$ 1.87

Diluted

$ 0.75

$ 0.98

$ 1.05

$ 1.87

Shares used in computing net income per share:

























Basic weighted average shares of common stock



30,805



31,847



30,764



32,051

Diluted weighted average shares of common stock



31,134



31,882



31,084



32,103



Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





June 30,

December 31,





2026

2025

ASSETS

Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 154,996

$ 145,451

Short-term investments



247,220



228,802

Accounts receivable, net



154,149



168,479

Inventories, net



338,174



329,010

Prepaid income taxes



4,863



4,658

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



80,369



66,802

Total current assets



979,771



943,202

Property, plant and equipment, net



58,022



56,146

Operating lease assets



27,568



28,927

Finance lease assets, net



13,516



14,154

Long-term restricted cash



10,633



10,627

Deferred income taxes



78,815



79,895

Long-term investments



174,829



182,396

Other assets



43,684



46,004

Total assets

$ 1,386,838

$ 1,361,351





Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 58,807

$ 42,309

Accrued compensation



20,010



34,233

Warranty



9,634



9,516

Income Taxes



2,833



11,383

Deferred revenue



81,679



65,494

Current portion of finance lease obligation



1,722



1,575

Other current liabilities



25,416



33,150

Total current liabilities



200,101



197,660

Long-term finance lease obligation



39,845



40,754

Long-term deferred revenue



36,863



43,445

Other long-term liabilities



44,208



44,815

Total liabilities



321,017



326,674

















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 30,881 shares issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2026; 30,717 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025



31



31

Additional paid-in capital



536,152



533,309

Retained earnings



536,044



503,539

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(6,406)



(2,202)

Total stockholders' equity



1,065,821



1,034,677

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,386,838

$ 1,361,351



Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities















Net income $ 23,291

$ 31,376

$ 32,505

$ 59,955

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:























Depreciation and amortization

4,439



4,515



8,875



8,824

Stock-based compensation expense

6,425



5,421



11,324



10,324

Other

(645)



(9,335)



3,160



(11,017)

Change in other assets and liabilities, net

(15,137)



7,750



(19,352)



11,436

Net cash provided by operating activities

18,373



39,727



36,512



79,522



























Cash flows from investing activities























Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and capitalized software

(3,554)



(1,985)



(5,393)



(6,945)

Other changes in investing activities, net

(2,543)



(2,628)



(11,343)



42,801

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(6,097)



(4,613)



(16,736)



35,856



























Cash flows from financing activities























Repurchase of common stock

(244)



(45,337)



(244)



(63,515)

Other changes from financing activities, net

(7,608)



(1,650)



(9,005)



(3,582)

Net cash used in financing activities

(7,852)



(46,987)



(9,249)



(67,097)



























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(252)



1,643



(976)



1,935

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

4,172



(10,230)



9,551



50,216



























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

161,457



191,510



156,078



131,064

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 165,629

$ 181,280

$ 165,629

$ 181,280



Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Schedule Reconciling Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025 GAAP gross Profit $ 91,189 $

87,343 $

171,770 $

176,111 Restructuring1

—



—



—



226 Stock-based compensation

755



569



1,197



922 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 91,944 $

87,912 $

172,967 $

177,259 Non-GAAP gross margin

42.7 %



45.2 %



41.8 %



45.8 %























GAAP operating expense $ 70,908 $

58,378 $

143,539 $

117,987 Transaction and integration2

(4,827)



—



(15,225)



(481) Bad debt expense

—



—



(65)



— Restructuring1

—



29



—



(894) Stock-based compensation

(5,670)



(4,852)



(10,127)



(9,402) Non-GAAP operating expense $ 60,411 $

53,555 $

118,122 $

107,210























GAAP operating income $ 20,281 $

28,965 $

28,231 $

58,124 Transaction and integration2

4,827



—



15,225



481 Bad debt expense

—



—



65



— Restructuring1

—



(29)



—



1,120 Stock-based compensation

6,425



5,421



11,324



10,324 Non-GAAP operating income $ 31,533 $

34,357 $

54,845 $

70,049 Non-GAAP operating margin

14.7 %



17.7 %



13.2 %



18.1 %























GAAP income tax provision $ 2,057 $

3,621 $

3,468 $

8,126 Income tax effect of non-GAAP

adjustments3

1,575



755



3,726



1,670 Non-GAAP income tax provision $ 3,632 $

4,376 $

7,194 $

9,796























GAAP net income $ 23,291 $

31,376 $

32,505 $

59,955 Transaction and integration2

4,827



—



15,225



481 Bad debt expense

—



—



65



— Restructuring1

—



(29)



—



1,120 Stock-based compensation

6,425



5,421



11,324



10,324 Income tax effect of non-GAAP

adjustments3

(1,575)



(755)



(3,726)



(1,670) Non-GAAP net income $ 32,968 $

36,013 $

55,393 $

70,210























GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.75 $

0.98 $

1.05 $

1.87 Transaction and integration2

0.16



—



0.49



.01 Bad debt expense

—



—



—



— Restructuring1

—



—



—



0.03 Stock-based compensation

0.21



0.17



0.36



0.32 Income tax effect of non-GAAP

adjustments3

(0.05)



(0.02)



(0.12)



(0.05) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.06 $

1.13 $

1.78 $

2.19





Note 1: Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives. Note 2: Transaction and integration costs include expenses associated with the merger agreement with Veeco Instruments, announced on October 1, 2025. Transaction and integration costs for the six months ended June 30, 2025 include $481,000 of expenses that were not reflected as a GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation line item when the Company reported second quarter 2025 results, given that they occurred prior to transaction announcement on October 1, 2025. Note 3: Impact of taxes from non-GAAP adjustments, uses adjusted tax rate of 14%. Figures may not sum due to rounding.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands, except percentages)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025 Net Income $ 23,291 $

31,376 $

32,505 $

59,955 Other (income)/expense

(5,067)



(6,032)



(7,742)



(9,957) Income tax provision

2,057



3,621



3,468



8,126 Depreciation & amortization

4,439



4,515



8,875



8,824 Subtotal

24,720



33,480



37,106



66,948 Transaction and integration1

4,827



—



15,225



481 Bad debt expense

—



—



65



— Restructuring2

—



(29)



—



1,120 Stock-based compensation

6,425



5,421



11,324



10,324 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,972 $

38,872 $

63,720 $

78,873 Adjusted EBITDA margin

16.7 %



20.0 %



15.4 %



20.4 %





Note 1: Transaction and integration costs for the six months ended June 30, 2025 include $481,000 of expenses that were not reflected as a GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation line item when the Company reported second quarter 2025 results, given that they occurred prior to transaction announcement on October 1, 2025. Note 2: Restructuring and other costs primarily related to early retirement programs and severance costs, due to global cost-saving initiatives.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Third Quarter 2026 Outlook GAAP to Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share



Three months ended September 30, 2026 GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.76 Transaction and Integration1

0.19 Stock-based compensation

0.21 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments2 (0.06) Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 1.11





Note 1: Transaction and Integration costs include expenses associated with the merger agreement with Veeco Instruments, announced on October 1, 2025. Note 2: Impact of taxes from non-GAAP adjustments, uses adjusted tax rate of 14%. Figures may not sum due to rounding.

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.