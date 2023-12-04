Axcelis Announces Grand Opening of the Company's New Logistics Center in Beverly, MA

New State-of-the-Art Facility Optimizes Operations and Provides Flex Capacity to Support Growth

BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the grand opening of the Company's new Axcelis Logistics Center, located at 105 Sam Fonzo Drive, Beverly, MA. The Company celebrated this milestone event with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by President and CEO Russell Low.

The new Axcelis Logistics Center is a state-of-the-art facility designed to optimize Axcelis' logistics and warehouse operations and provide flex capacity for the Company's manufacturing operations to support the Company's growth. The facility, which measures 101,800 square feet, was designed from the ground up to incorporate the latest technologies such as AI-driven autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and other innovative enterprise-level warehouse automation to provide significant efficiency and improve material handling and flow to the Company's operations. The new center is designed to be energy efficient and employee friendly. It features EV charging stations, utilizes US EPA Energy Star rated heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment and has all LED lighting with advanced motion sensors.

President and CEO Russell Low, commented, "The ribbon cutting represents the culmination of a vision ready to be set in full motion. Our investment in this new facility will allow us to support the Company's expanding global customer base. We will continue to invest in our employees and infrastructure to ensure we have the necessary skills and capacity required to achieve our $1.3B financial model. We are also excited to provide significant employment opportunities across a wide variety of functions here in Beverly and across the globe. We look forward to continuing to play a vibrant role in our local communities and supply chain."

The Company plans to seek a 25% tax credit under the U.S. Chips and Science Act relating to its capital investment in the new facility. The CHIPS and Science Act aims to bolster U.S. chip manufacturing to make American semiconductor supply chains more resilient and support national security and access to key technologies.

About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

