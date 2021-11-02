Axcelis Announces Introduction Of The 'GSD Ovation' High Current And High Energy Batch Implanters

Executive Vice President of Product Development, Bill Bintz, added, "The new GSD Ovation family further strengthens Axcelis' market leadership position, as the tool of record for 200mm fabs. Innovative improvements, combined with a proactive continuous improvement roadmap, enables the fastest and most cost effective way to extend, optimize and sustain robust capability, while delivering unmatched reliability and lowest cost of ownership. The product line includes a variety of implanters allowing customers to select the optimal energy range for their batch implant process, including: the GSD/E2 Ovation for general high current applications, and for high energy applications, the GSD/HE Ovation with energies up to 3 MeV, and the GSD/VHE Ovation with energies up to 4.9 MeV."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

