Axcelis Announces Multiple Follow On Shipments Of 'Purion M SiC Power Series' Implanter To Leading Power Device Manufacturers
System Features Innovative High Temperature Silicon Carbide Capability for the Power Device Market
Apr 14, 2021, 08:00 ET
BEVERLY, Mass., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today multiple follow on shipments of the Company's Purion M™ SiC medium current implanter to several leading power device chipmakers located in Europe. The Purion M features Axcelis' innovative solution for high temperature silicon carbide processing. The systems, which shipped in the first quarter, will be used in high volume production of power devices supporting automotive, mobile and the IoT market spaces.
Executive Vice President of Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "We look forward to supporting our customers as they expand their manufacturing capabilities in this growing market segment. Rapid growth in demand for SiC based power devices, driven largely by the transition towards electrification of the automotive industry, has created supply challenges for device manufacturers. To satisfy that demand, fabs need to maximize their yield and add capacity, while meeting a range of technical challenges unique to power devices. The Purion M SiC Power Series platform's common and flexible architecture, coupled with its uniquely differentiated high temperature capability, makes it ideally suited for this expanding application."
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
