Axcelis Announces Multiple Follow On Shipments Of 'Purion M SiC Power Series' Implanter To Leading Power Device Manufacturers

Executive Vice President of Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "We look forward to supporting our customers as they expand their manufacturing capabilities in this growing market segment. Rapid growth in demand for SiC based power devices, driven largely by the transition towards electrification of the automotive industry, has created supply challenges for device manufacturers. To satisfy that demand, fabs need to maximize their yield and add capacity, while meeting a range of technical challenges unique to power devices. The Purion M SiC Power Series platform's common and flexible architecture, coupled with its uniquely differentiated high temperature capability, makes it ideally suited for this expanding application."