AXCELIS ANNOUNCES MULTIPLE SHIPMENTS OF PURION DRAGON™ HIGH CURRENT IMPLANTER TO SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURERS IN ASIA

Executive Vice President, Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "The Purion Dragon was developed to address chipmakers' most challenging ion implantation applications by delivering the highest levels of process control with significant productivity gains for high current applications.

We're pleased to support our existing customer's fab capacity expansion and are also excited about our new customer penetration."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.