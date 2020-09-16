Axcelis Announces Multiple Shipments Of 'Purion H' Evaluation Systems For Advanced Logic And 3D NAND Applications

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it has shipped multiple evaluation systems for the next generation Purion H to advanced logic and advanced 3D NAND memory device manufacturers in Asia Pacific. The systems shipped in the third quarter.

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "We're very excited to ship our high current system to a leading advanced logic device manufacturer. We are also pleased with the high current penetration at a new 3D NAND customer. Placing these new products in major markets is key to our growth in high current, the largest ion implant segment, and will enable our long term $650M business model."

Executive Vice President of Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "The Purion H platform's evolutionary design has been optimized to solve customer's high value, high impact technical challenges in advanced logic and advanced memory device manufacturing. The Purion H features Axcelis' advanced spot beam technology delivering best in class dose and angle control for the tightest process control in the most challenging applications. We're excited about the potential of our full high current Purion product line in these market segments."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.



