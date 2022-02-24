AXCELIS ANNOUNCES MULTIPLE SHIPMENTS OF PURION HIGH CURRENT, HIGH ENERGY AND MEDIUM CURRENT SiC and Si POWER SERIES IMPLANTERS TO LEADING POWER DEVICE CHIPMAKERS

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced multiple shipments in the first quarter of the Company's Purion H200™ high current, Purion EXE™ high energy and the Purion M™ medium current Power Series™ implanters to leading Si and SiC power device chipmakers. The shipments went to multiple fabs located in Europe and Asia. The systems will be used in high volume production of Si and SiC power devices.

Executive Vice President of Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "Device fabrication in the power device market segment is very implant intensive. The Purion Power Series product portfolio is uniquely positioned to cover all current and emerging implant applications for this market segment. We look forward to continuing to support our customers' goals to improve power device performance and expand manufacturing capacity."