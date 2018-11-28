Axcelis Announces Participation In 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to participate in the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference. The conference is scheduled for January 15-16th at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Mary Puma, president and CEO, Kevin Brewer, executive vice president and CFO, and Doug Lawson, executive vice president of corporate marketing and strategy, will attend the event. Axcelis is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 15th at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Management will be also available for one on one meetings. A live webcast of Axcelis' presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the Investors' section of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by accessing the webcast link at http://wsw.com/webcast/needham89/acls/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

