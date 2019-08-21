Axcelis Announces Participation In D.A. Davidson Fast Connections 18th Annual Technology Conference

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to participate in the D.A. Davidson Fast Connections 18th Annual Technology Conference on September 4th at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City. Management will be available for one on one meetings throughout the day.

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

