Axcelis Announces Shipment of First Purion EXE Power Series SiC High Energy Implanter and Multiple Follow on Shipments of Purion SiC Power Series Implanters

BEVERLY, Mass., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today the first shipment of the Purion EXE™ Power Series SiC high energy system to a new customer in China.

In addition, the Company reported multiple follow on shipments of Purion M™ Power Series SiC medium current and Purion XE™ Power Series SiC high energy implanters, to several leading SiC power device manufacturers located in Asia and Europe. The Purion Power Series™ product line features Axcelis' innovative solution for high temperature silicon carbide processing. The systems, which shipped in the second and third quarter, will be used in high volume production of power devices supporting the automotive market's accelerating shift to electric vehicles.

Executive Vice President of Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "We are excited to be able to offer new and innovative implant solutions to chipmakers serving the power device market segment. Axcelis holds a leadership position in this rapidly growing specialty market, due to the Purion Power Series platform's common and flexible architecture, coupled with its uniquely differentiated silicon carbide process capabilities. This combination delivers unmatched device performance and yield, as well as optimized productivity. The power device market is an important part of Axcelis' growth strategy, and targeted Purion products for Silicon Carbide, including the new Purion EXE SiC Power Series, will play a key role in increasing our customer base and revenues in this segment."

