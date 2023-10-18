Axcelis Announces Shipment of Purion EXE Power Series Implanter to Leading SiC Power Device Chipmaker in Japan

Axcelis' Leadership in the Power Device Segment Continues to Grow

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced the shipment of the Company's Purion EXE SiC Power Series™ 200mm high energy implanter to a leading SiC power device chipmaker located in Japan. The system will be used in high volume production of SiC power devices for use in automotive applications.

Purion EXE SiC Power Series™ 200mm high energy implanter

Executive Vice President of Marketing and Applications, Greg Redinbo, commented, "The power device market is one of the fastest growing segments in IC manufacturing, due in part to the robust growth in the electric vehicles market. The power device market is at a critical inflection point as chipmakers transition from 150mm to 200mm SiC wafers. The Purion Power Series family is uniquely suited to excel at these applications due to its innovative platform that offers the flexibility to handle multiple wafer sizes, various substrate types and operate at various implant temperatures. We look forward to continuing to expand the Purion platform footprint in Japan and supporting our customers' goals to increase their manufacturing capacity."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

SOURCE AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC