AXCELIS ANNOUNCES SHIPMENT OF TWO PURION HIGH CURRENT EVALUATION SYSTEMS FOR USE IN DRAM AND MATURE TECHNOLOGY APPLICATIONS

BEVERLY, Mass., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, today announced shipments in the second quarter of two Purion H™ high current implanter evaluation systems to leading chipmakers in Asia. The systems will be used to manufacture DRAM memory and mature process technology devices.

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "We are excited about the growth opportunities these two new high current customer sites bring and look forward to continued adoption of the Purion H across all market segments. The Purion H offers chipmakers superior process control and productivity delivered through its unique scanned spot beam technology."