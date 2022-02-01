AXCELIS ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL CLOSURE OF PURION DRAGON EVALUATION TOOL

Axcelis announced the closure of a Purion Dragon™ high current evaluation tool at a leading memory manufacturer. Tweet this

Executive Vice President, Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "We're pleased to support this customer as they expand their capacity, and are excited about the significant opportunities for follow on orders in 2022. The Purion Dragon was developed to address our customers' most challenging ion implantation applications by delivering the highest levels of process control with significant productivity gains in the high current, low energy applications space. As demand for advanced memory and logic devices increases, we expect the Purion Dragon to fuel continued growth."