Axcelis Ships First Purion H200™ High Current Implanter And Follow On Purion M SiC™ Medium Current Implanter To Leading Power Device Manufacturers

Executive Vice President of Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "The Purion H200 is the first and only single wafer high current implanter designed to cover all high dose implant applications from energies as low as 5keV to a maximum of 200keV, and is especially suited to foundry and power device manufacturers' needs. Built upon the industry-proven Purion H high current beamline with its unique scanned spot beam architecture, the Purion H200 delivers the productivity of high current tools with the precision and accuracy of medium current implanters. The superior precision, productivity and process capabilities (widest dose and energy range) position the Purion H200 as the most versatile single wafer high current ion implanter in the fab, enabling device manufacturers to develop novel material modification applications previously considered impractical with implant."

Mary Puma, president and CEO of Axcelis Technologies, said, "We are very pleased to be able to offer new and innovative implant solutions to leading device makers serving this very important market segment. Expanding our customer footprint in the power device market is a key objective of our growth strategy and will help us achieve our long term $650M business model."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

