Axcelis To Participate In The Eleventh Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019

BEVERLY, Mass., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that Kevin Brewer, executive vice president and CFO, and Doug Lawson, executive vice president of corporate marketing and strategy, will participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit, taking place Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco, CA. The presentation material utilized during the CEO Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company's website at www.axcelis.com.

About The 11th Annual CEO Summit

The CEO Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 21 management teams during the 30-minute group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 21 management teams collectively hosting the 2019 CEO Summit include: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI.AS), Brooks (BRKS), Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP), Cohu (COHU), CyberOptics (CYBE), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST Corporation (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Nanometrics (NANO), PDF Solutions (PDFS), Photon Control (PHO.TO), Pivotal Systems (PVS.AX), Rudolph Technologies (RTEC), Soitec (SOI.PA), and Veeco Instruments (VECO).

The CEO Summit is being co-sponsored by Cowen & Co., Jefferies, Litchfield Hills Research, and Stifel.

The CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is July 5, 2019.

RSVP Contacts for 11th Annual CEO Summit 2019

To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit's co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye

Guerrant Associates

Phone: (808) 882-1467

Email: lguerrant@guerrantir.com

Claire E. McAdams

Headgate Partners LLC

Phone: (530) 265-9899

Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Axcelis

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

