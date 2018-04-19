Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award

BEVERLY, Mass., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, has received the Texas Instruments (TI) 2017 Supplier Excellence Award. The annual award honors companies whose dedication and commitment in supplying products and services meet TI's high standards for excellence. Recipients are an elite group of suppliers chosen for their exemplary performance in the areas of Cost, Environmental & Social Responsibility, Technology, Responsiveness, Assurance of Supply, and Quality.
President and Chief Executive Officer Mary Puma commented, "We are truly honored to receive the Supplier Excellence Award from Texas Instruments. This prestigious award is a reflection of our dedication to world-class customer support and our commitment to help TI achieve their goals. TI and Axcelis have enjoyed a close partnership for many years, and we look forward to collaborating on next generation device technology in the future."
"At TI, our customers depend on us for quality parts to help them innovate and grow, and we share these same rigorous expectations of quality from our suppliers," said Rob Simpson, vice president of TI Worldwide Procurement and Logistics. "The Supplier Excellence Award winners have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to delivering the products and services we need at the performance we expect."
A formal announcement from Texas Instruments about this award can be found on their website:
http://newscenter.ti.com/2018-04-18-Texas-Instruments-recognizes-10-suppliers-for-excellence
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
