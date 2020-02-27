Axcend and Microsaic Systems Enter a Worldwide Integration and Joint Marketing and Sales Agreement

PROVO, Utah and WOKING, England, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcend® today announced it has signed a worldwide Integration and Joint Marketing and Sales Agreement with Microsaic Systems (AIM:MSYS).

Under terms of the agreement, Axcend and Microsaic will work closely to integrate their respective scientific instruments into tightly coupled, compact, easy-to-use and cost-competitive liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry solutions. Combination LC/MS systems are highly valued by scientists and chemists around the world. Through this agreement, Axcend and Microsaic will work jointly and separately to market and sell their integrated LC/MS solutions globally.

"We have an award-winning, lightweight yet powerful HPLC that is easy-to-use and cost-competitive, especially on an operational basis," said Glen Mella, CEO and Co-Founder of Axcend. "Yet many scientists need the added benefit of an LC/MS system to produce greater analytical insights. We're confident that Microsaic will be an excellent partner for delivering compelling solutions to our customers."

Axcend's and Microsaic's Products

The Axcend Focus LC® utilizes 150mm internal diameter capillary columns and single or dual UV-absorption detectors in compact, easily swappable cartridges to deliver reliable and fast HPLC detection and analytical outcomes. The Axcend Focus LC requires dramatically less solvent (under 10mL per week of continuous use) and produces significantly less waste, generating huge cost-savings versus traditional HPLC systems. Additionally, its small footprint and the ability to operate it in wireless, battery-powered environments allow it to be used nearly anywhere; from on a laboratory bench to inside a glove box, as well as in the field.

Microsaic has developed powerful, chip-based, benchtop and point-of-need mass spectrometry instruments that are designed to deliver processing and manufacturing agility, as well as commercial productivity, to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. Its core product — the 4500 MiD®— is a robust and compact MS systems that retains the functionality of larger conventional mass spectrometry instruments but is easier to use by non-specialists, consumes significantly less energy and has lower running costs.

"We are particularly excited by this partnership which not only combines incredibly compact products in one very powerful system, but also leverages our shared resources for marketing, sales and distribution channels on a global basis," said Glenn Tracey, Microsaic CEO. "As far as I am aware, there is no other solution which combines such an incredible LC/MS offering into one small footprint today."

About Axcend

Axcend is a provider of innovative, hand-portable and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) systems. These solutions allow scientists to deliver HPLC Anywhere® and provide dramatic improvements in portability, ease-of-operation, and rapid and convenient deployment, as well as coupling to other analytical systems.

About Microsaic Systems

Microsaic Systems plc (AIM:MSYS) is working with a range of established global life science OEM partners, distributors and research organizations to co-develop and commercialize new mass spectrometry solutions to improve productivity in the development of small molecule and novel biologic (peptides, antibodies) medicines. MS is a powerful method of analysis to enable earlier decision-making relating to product identification, purity and bioactivity, and is the analytical technique of choice for biochemists across many industry sectors. For more information, please go to www.microsaic.com.

Axcend, the Axcend logo, Axcend Focus LC, and HPLC Anywhere are trademarks of Axcend, LLC. Microsaic and 4500 MiD are trademarks of Microsaic Systems plc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

