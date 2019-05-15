Axcend Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer, Dr. Milton L. Lee, Receives the 2019 Giorgio Nota Medal from the Italian Chemical Society

The Italian Chemical Society (Società Chimica Italiana) established the Giorgio Nota Medal in honor of the chemist who first introduced the open tubular liquid chromatograph. As such, recipients of the Medal are recognized for significant achievement(s) in capillary liquid chromatography.

"Once again, my partner and friend is receiving the recognition he so richly deserves for his career of breakthrough work in the field of scientific instrumentation, and specifically this time with high-performance liquid chromatography," said Glen D. Mella, CEO and Co-Founder of Axcend. "'I tip my hat,' once again, to the incomparable Dr. Milton L. Lee."

According to the Medal citation, Dr. Lee was honored "for his significant work in Capillary Liquid Chromatography."

Career Synopsis for Professor Milton L. Lee, Ph.D.

Dr. Lee is currently the Emeritus H. Tracy Hall Professor of Chemistry at Brigham Young University and has been a member of the faculty since 1976. He is best known for his research in capillary separation techniques and mass spectrometry detection. He has authored/co‑authored over 590 scientific publications and has delivered over 500 technical present­a­tions during his career. In addition, he has mentored over 100 graduate students and post-doctoral researchers during his time in academia.

Dr. Lee is also a serial entrepreneur and has been involved in inventing, commercializing and transferring technology from his research laboratory at BYU into the private sector on four separate occasions, each of which raised external funds.

Case in point, he and Mella co-founded Axcend in 2018 to bring to market a compact, lightweight, extremely transportable, economical and now shipping high-performance liquid chromatograph called the Axcend Focus LC™ — a system that allows chemists to Bring the Lab to the Sample™ and take HPLC Anywhere™.

In addition, Dr. Lee

Founded Torion Technologies in 2001 to develop a hand-portable gas chromatography-mass spectrometry system, a company acquired in 2015 by PerkinElmer.

in 2001 to develop a hand-portable gas chromatography-mass spectrometry system, a company acquired in 2015 by PerkinElmer. Founded Sensar Corporation in 1991 to develop unique time-of-flight mass spectrometry instrumentation, a firm acquired in 2002 by LECO.

in 1991 to develop unique time-of-flight mass spectrometry instrumentation, a firm acquired in 2002 by LECO. Co-founded Lee Scientific in 1984 to develop supercritical fluid chromatographic instrumentation, a company acquired in 1988 by Dionex.

"It is quite humbling to be recognized by the Italian Chemical Society with the 2019 Giorgio Nota Medal at ISCC," Dr. Lee said. "To my colleagues and peers at the ICS, I say 'molte grazie.'"

Dr. Lee has received numerous industry awards during his career of more than 40 years. Among the awards that he has received for his achievements in research and professional activities are

the ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry from the American Chemical Society (2019),

the 2018 Csaba Horváth Memorial Award (2018),

the LC/GC Europe Lifetime Achievement Award (2014).

American Chemical Society Award in Separations Science and Technology (2012),

Eastern Analytical Symposium Award for Outstanding Achievements in the Fields of Analytical Chemistry (2008),

the Pittsburgh Analytical Chemistry Award (2008),

R&D 100 Awards from R&D magazine (2008 and 1993),

magazine (2008 and 1993), the California Separation Science Society Award (2005),

the Eastern Analytical Symposium Award for Achievements in Separation Science (1999),

the Dal Nogare Award (1999),

an honorary doctorate from Uppsala University in Sweden (1998),

in (1998), the American Chemical Society Award in Chemical Instrumentation (1998),

the M.J.E. Golay Award (1998),

the Latin-American Chromatography Congress Medal (1998),

the Martin Gold Medal (1996),

the Russian Tswett Chromatography Medal (1992),

the American Chemical Society Award in Chromatography (1988),

the Keene P. Dimick Chromatography Award (1988), and

the M.S. Tswett Chromatography Medal (1984).

In addition, Dr. Lee was named three times as one of the 100 most influential people in the field of analytical sciences by The Analytical Scientist magazine in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

