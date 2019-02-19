Axcend Corporation Execs and Scientists to Deliver Six Presentations at Pittcon 2019

PROVO, Utah and PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcend Corporation today announced that its executives and scientists will deliver six presentations, symposia and public demonstrations next week during the Pittcon 2019 Conference and Exhibition.

During Pittcon 2019, Axcend will also conduct real-time demonstrations in Booth #1538 of its now shipping Axcend Focus LC™: a system that allows scientists to take HPLC Anywhere™. The Axcend Focus LC is a small (8 x 9 x 13 inches), lightweight (16 lbs.), highly portable high-performance liquid chromatograph (HPLC) that utilizes single or dual 150 mm internal diameter (ID) fused silica capillary columns and single or dual on-column UV-absorption detectors.

Journalists and analysts interested in meeting with Axcend at Pittcon 2019 should contact David Politis at David.Politis@AxcendCorp.com.

Pittcon is the world's leading annual conference and exposition on laboratory science and will be held March 17—21, 2019 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Specific Axcend presenters, the presentation titles, and the date/time/location of the respective presentations are outlined below.

Axcend Presentation on Monday, March 18

Xiaofeng Xie, Ph.D. (Sr. Scientist), Presentation: Utilizing Serially Connected Columns, Unique Gradients and Selective Detectors for Positive Identification in Capillary LC (10:45—11:05 a.m.; Lecture Room #123)

Axcend Presentation on Tuesday, March 19

Milton L. Lee, Ph.D. (Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer), Presentation: Novel Column Formats for Compact Capillary Chromatography (2:50—3:25 p.m.; Lecture Room #125)

Axcend Presentations & Symposia on Thursday, March 21

Luke Tolley, Ph.D. (Research Director), Presentation: Enhancing the Performance of Nanoflow LC: Retention Time Reproducibility, Detection Limits, and Speed (8:30—8:50 a.m.; Lecture Room #121A)

Milton L. Lee, Ph.D. (Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer), Symposia: Instrumentation for Compact Nanoflow LC (8:35—9:10 a.m.; Lecture Room #118C)

Ray West, Ph.D. (VP, Customer Success), Presentation: Converting Conventional HPLC Methods to Portable Nanoflow LC (10:05—10:25 a.m.; Lecture Room #122A)

In addition to the presentations noted above, Greg Ward (Axcend's VP, Operations) will also deliver a Pittcon 2019 DemoZone presentation in booth #3042 from 2:30—3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19 titled: "Mobility Matters: What Happens When You Make LC Mobile?"

For individuals and organizations interested in meeting with Axcend at Pittcon 2019, please email info@axcendcorp.com or call 801-405-9545.

About Axcend

Axcend Corporation is a provider of innovative, compact nano-flow, high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) systems. These systems allow scientists to Take the Lab to the Sample™ and deliver dramatic improvements in portability, ease-of-operation, and rapid and convenient deployment, as well as coupling to other analytical systems (such as mass spectrometers).

Axcend, the Axcend logo, Axcend Focus LC, HPLC Anywhere and Take the Lab to the Sample are trademarks of Axcend, LLC. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

PRESS CONTACT:

David Politis, 801-556-8184, David.Politis@AxcendCorp.com

SOURCE Axcend

Related Links

http://www.axcendcorp.com

