Axcend Wins Two 2018 Best of State Awards

"To have a five-month-old company receive two prestigious Best of State awards speaks volumes about the amazing team at Axcend," said Glen Mella, Axcend Co-Founder and CEO. "We extend our sincere thanks to the Best of State organization for this great honor."

About Dr. Milton L. Lee: Winner of the 2018 Inventor Best of State Award

As a co-inventor on 20 issued patents, Dr. Lee has taken an active role in commercializing his inventions. Specifically, prior to co-founding Axcend in January 2018, he co-founded three analytical instrument companies for:

Supercritical fluid chromatography, Time-of-flight mass spectrometry, and Hand-portable gas chromatography-mass spectrometry

each of which raised outside capital and were later acquired by large global companies.

Dr. Lee has been a member of the faculty of Brigham Young University since 1976, and he is best known for his research in capillary separation techniques and mass spectrometry detection.

He has authored/co‑authored over 590 scientific publications and has delivered over 500 technical present­a­tions during his career, including the Opening Lecture at the renowned 42nd annual International Symposium on Capillary Chromatography held last week in Riva del Garda, Italy.

During his career of over 40 years, Dr. Lee has received numerous industry awards, including being named three times as one of the 100 most influential people in the analytical sciences by The Analytical Scientist magazine in 2013, 2015 and 2017. In addition, he has mentored over 100 graduate students and post-doctoral researchers during his time in academia.

"It was a pleasant surprise to be notified that I would be given the 2018 Inventor Best of State Award," Dr. Lee said. "I am humbled to receive this recognition for my efforts during my career. Thank you, Best of State."

The Best of State Awards Gala was held the evening of Thursday, May 17, in the Grand Ballroom of the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Best of State

The Best of State Awards were created to recognize outstanding individuals, organizations and businesses in Utah. The Best of State program recognizes excellence in the community and shares examples of success and triumph with the hope that all will be inspired to "reach a little higher, to try a little harder, and to work a little smarter for our dreams and goals."

About Axcend

Axcend is a provider of innovative, compact nano-flow, gradient high-performance liquid chromatography (LC) systems that deliver dramatic improvements in portability, ease-of-operation, rapid and convenient deployment, and coupling to other analytical systems (such as mass spectrometers). Its award-winning Axcend Focus LC was introduced in February 2018 at the Pittcon conference and trade show, with initial shipments scheduled for Summer 2018. For more information, call 801-376-9088, email info@axcendcorp.com or visit www.AxcendCorp.com

Axcend, the Axcend logo and Axcend Focus LC are trademarks of Axcend, LLC. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

