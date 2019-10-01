Axe Roofing Awards Free Roof To Local Senior In Need

DENVER, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axe Roofing is giving back to their local community in a big way – by giving one lucky homeowner-in-need a brand-new roof. Axe ran their "Building It Forward" campaign over the summer, receiving more than 60 nominations of residents who were in need of a new roof. The winner, 70-year-old Judith Valdez of Littleton, was not only the grateful recipient of a brand-new roof, the exterior of her home was also treated to a fresh coat of paint by Wright Choice Painting – a prize worth more than $15,000.

For Judith - who is retired and living on a fixed income, wheelchair-bound, and supporting her 91-year-old mother who lives with her - this gift means the world. Her roof was damaged after a severe hailstorm, but since her roof was wood shake singles, repair was no longer an option due to new coding laws. Her insurance company categorized the damage as wear and tear so the cost to replace the roof was just too much for Judith. Without the means to repair her home, Judith submitted her story to Axe Roofing's "Building It Forward" campaign in the hopes of living in a safe and stable home with a new roof.

"I never thought I could win something like this," said Judith when work began on her home. "I'm so grateful to Axe Roofing for this incredible gift, I was panicking about how my mother and I would have been able to get by if the roof started leaking as there was no way I could afford to replace it on my fixed income. It's truly been a blessing, without this gift I don't know where we'd be."

"Judith's submission really spoke to all of us, brought tears to our eyes," said Kristine Gahnstrom, who handles business development at Axe Roofing. "We started the "Building It Forward" campaign for homeowners like Judith, people who needed just a bit of help to ensure that their home was dry and most importantly, secure. Axe Roofing is a neighborhood business, and we knew we needed to give back to the community that we all live and work in. This campaign was the perfect way to show our appreciation and use our services to help one of our neighbors in a big way."

Axe Roofing is now accepting nominations for "Building It Forward" in 2020, as they realize there are many deserving homeowners whose life could be changed by receiving a new roof. Applications can be submitted at www.axeroofing.com/giveaway.

