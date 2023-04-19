Axe Throwing Has Hit the Mark in Northwest Portland

Blade & Timber Axe Throwing, in Slabtown, is hosting a Grand Opening Week for the Portland community.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The public and press are invited to attend the grand opening festivities of the newest location of Blade & Timber Axe Throwing for an afternoon of cheers, beers, and bullseyes! A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be hosted at 1150 NW 17th Avenue in Slabtown on Wednesday, April 26, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. An axe-throwing competition will be held on Thursday, April 27, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Blade & Timber opened its doors in December of 2022, providing an interactive and inclusive activity for all who are looking for fun things to do in Portland. To kick off summer, we are inviting the public to join us for our grand opening festivities.

"Portland has been on our radar since the beginning," said owner Matt Baysinger. "We love the city's energy and entrepreneurial spirit, and we're excited to bring Blade & Timber's unique blend of entertainment and camaraderie to the community."

Chamber members, project collaborators, neighbors, and members of the Portland business community are all invited for a complimentary afternoon of beers, cheers, and bullseyes on Wednesday, April 26. Guests will throw axes for 90 minutes and receive a sampling of lumbersnacks for the table. Street parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

"The Alliance congratulates and thanks the team at Blade & Timber for choosing NW Portland as their newest club," said The Portland Business Alliance CEO, Andrew Hoan. "We can't wait to join the community and master the bullseye!"

The public is invited to an axe-throwing competition on Thursday, April 27. The competition will be emceed by Laura Hall from 105.9 the Brew. Participants who hit a bullseye on the first try will receive prizes and the first 50 participants will be entered to win concert tickets.

About Blade & Timber Axe Throwing

The new 4,400-square-foot facility has 12 throwing lanes, food, and beverages including cocktails, local beers, and wine for selection. The premier axe-throwing venue is extremely spacious and ideal for large gatherings with a capacity of 150.

At Blade & Timber, it's more than just axe throwing. We pride ourselves on teaching guests of all ages and abilities how to throw axes. Whether you walk away as a full-scale lumberjack or not, we can all but promise that you'll have a photo roll of smiles, a handful of memories, and an incredible experience to share with the folks you care about the most. Anyone ages 10 and up can experience axe throwing from novice to seasoned throwers, and all AXE-periences start with personalized coaching by Blade & Timber's Axe Safety-certified coaches.

