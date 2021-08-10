Axela Technologies Announces Premium Partnership With Innovia Co-Op

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axela Technologies, a technology company that provides ethical debt recovery for community associations (Condos and HOAs) today announced that they have entered into a premium partnership with Innovia Co-op, a cooperative of Community association management companies.

Axela Technologies Logo and the Innovia Co-Op Logo

This partnership offers Innovia's management partners the ability to remain competitive against larger scale management companies and achieve new levels of success, efficiency, operational excellence, and enterprise-level services while maintaining their local focus and independence. Axela Technologies is a specialized collections process with a 95% recovery rate, and it is totally merit-based to the community association.

"Debt collection is a pain point for many community association management companies. Giving our management company partners the opportunity to minimize the risk of bad debt write-offs for their clients, and recover monies owed to the association fits within Innovia's core function, which is to give our partners the same buying power that national management companies have, at a discount," said Nick Zuccala, Director of Innovia.

All of Innovia's management company partners will be able to take advantage of Axela's proprietary collections software, and highly trained collections professionals that will help each company streamline the collections process for their clients and reduce negative homeowner interactions.

Said CEO and founder of Axela, Martin Urruela, "We're excited to join in this premier partnership with Innovia Co-Op. The level of support Innovia provides to community association management companies is in alignment with our core principles of ethical treatment, and supporting the value chain for community management, so it's a great fit. We're thrilled at the opportunity to expand our reach and continue to assist the industry with their debt collection needs."

ABOUT AXELA TECHNOLOGIES

Axela Technologies provides automated solutions to help community associations manage and address their delinquent account receivables. Axela's existing suite of products includes collections, Pre-Foreclosure analysis, surplus recovery for the benefit of associations, and accounts receivable servicing. Special financing options designed to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of the recovery process bring a community to a more perfect cash flow situation. Axela's technology platform seamlessly moves collections through helpful & friendly engagement with delinquent owners that is entirely compliant with the FDCA, TCPA and FCRA. Learn more about Axela at https://axela-tech.com.

ABOUT INNOVIA CO-OP

Composed of the most talented and progressive companies in North America, Innovia Co-op aims to empower community management companies and self-managed homeowner associations with its 30 years of co-op experience and expertise. As a division of CCA Global Partners, Innovia Co-op is able to leverage scale comparable to national companies. For more information, please visit http://www.innoviaco-op.com.

