Axelar, Midas & Lista DAO Launch mXRP on BNB Chain

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- mXRP, the first liquid-staking token for XRP, has expanded to the BNB Chain ecosystem. Lista DAO becomes the first BNB Chain partner to integrate mXRP.

There are 480,000 XRP investors already onboarded to the BNB Chain, holding some $800 million in wrapped XRP on the BNB Chain. Now, these investors have a new way to earn yield on their assets, via a transparent product that maintains onchain visibility and smart-contract governance.

mXRP: Unlocking Yield & Liquidity for XRP Holders

mXRP is a liquid-staked token that makes XRP productive in DeFi. Holders of XRP can stake through Midas, the asset issuer, and receive mXRP, a freely transferable ERC-20 token that represents their claim on XRP held in custody. Axelar is the interoperability technology that makes this possible. Returns accrue based on predefined strategies executed by third-party counterparties like Hyperithm, through market-neutral trading and lending strategies across centralized exchanges and DeFi protocols.

Upon redemption, users receive XRP based on the value of underlying assets in the vault, including any accrued returns. Redemption amounts depend on strategy performance and available collateral. mXRP is a tokenized debt instrument designed to reflect the value of strategy-linked XRP holdings, and the redemption rate reflects the performance of the underlying strategies.

Behind mXRP is a transparent onchain/offchain model designed for both accountability and security. All XRP deposits are visible and traceable onchain, secured in smart contracts built with institutional-grade custodial technology from Fireblocks and Fordefi. Redemptions are initiated by users non-custodially and executed through third-party audited smart contracts. The product is issued under an EU-approved prospectus.

"Incentives move the world, and yield is the most powerful incentive to move the world onchain," said Georgios Vlachos, co-founder of Axelar Network. "XRP has a strong future ahead of it as part of an ecosystem led by Ripple. With this partnership, Axelar, Lista DAO and Midas are showing users a way to invest for meaningful yield on a long-term investment in a blue-chip crypto asset."

Lista DAO: Yield Layer on BNB Chain

Lista DAO is a leading liquid-staking, stablecoin and collateralized-debt-position (CDP) protocol on BNB Chain. By integrating mXRP, Lista DAO gives XRP holders access to BNB Chain's broad range of liquidity pools, farms and borrowing markets—allowing them to combine mXRP's native yield with secondary DeFi yields.

"Rehypothecation is a key growth engine for Midas' onchain products," said Dennis Dinkelmeyer, co-founder & CEO of Midas. "mXRP has been our fastest-growing product to date, even though these strategies have not been fully available. Lista DAO allows XRP holders to access DeFi-compatible tokenized exposure with strategy-linked returns."

"Lista DAO was built to make liquid-staking tokens truly composable," said Toru Watanabe, founder & CEO of Lista DAO. "Adding mXRP lets XRP holders tap into BNB Chain's vibrant DeFi ecosystem, layering yields through lending, farming and looping strategies."

Visit midas.app/mxrp and lista.org to learn more.

About Axelar

Axelar is the Gateway to Onchain Finance, a decentralized network and development platform securely connecting the world's blockchains and financial institutions, developed by Interop Labs and other contributors. Its configurable technology stack enables seamless tokenization, yield and trading products critical for the next wave of institutional-grade use cases.

Alongside partners including top-tier institutions such as Deutsche Bank, Mastercard and Kinexys by J.P. Morgan, Axelar is developing the next generation of financial infrastructure: from global stablecoins to tokenized funds, built with security, compliance and enterprise scale in mind.

Learn more: axelar.network .

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO is the leading BNBFi protocol on BNB Chain, offering Lending, overcollateralized decentralizedstablecoin (CDP), BNB LST, and innovative solutions that allow users to earn rewards from Binance Launchpool, Megadrop, and HODLer Airdrops.

Lista DAO is backed by Yzi Labs, currently has over 3Billion in protocol TVL.

Learn More: Lista.org

About Midas

Midas is a tokenization platform building institutional-grade financial products for the open web. Its ERC-20 tokens are structured to track dedicated strategies with verifiable onchain performance, combining TradFi-grade standards with DeFi composability. Midas maintains more than $1 billion in total value across its asset-management programs.

Midas is backed by leading investors like Framework Ventures, BlockTower Capital and GSR, and partners with regulated custodians to ensure strong compliance and risk controls.

Learn more: midas.app .

Midas-issued tokens are not available to US & UK persons and entities, or those from sanctioned jurisdictions. This is not investment advice. Past performance is no indicator of future returns. Investors have no legal rights in the underlying assets, and their claims are subject to qualified subordination.

Read the Prospectus and legal terms carefully before any investment decision. Full Investment Disclaimer: https://docs.midas.app/resources/legal-documents/investment-disclaimer

Disclaimer

The above is not financial advice. Do your own research before investing in mxRP. mXRP is an asset issued by Midas Software GmbH, and is not offered to those located in the US, UK or other restricted jurisdictions. For a further understanding of mXRP, including associated risks, please visit https://midas.app/mxrp .

