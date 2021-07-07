Axellio Awarded $25.7 Million Follow-On Contract From the U.S. Army

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axellio, an innovator in cyber security threat detection and response solutions, today announced it has received a $25.7 million follow-on contract from the U.S. Army, to expand a previously announced cyber security agreement.

Under terms of the follow-on contract, Axellio will further build-out its packet capture system to more sites over three additional years. This is an expansion of an agreement that Axellio was awarded in 2020, when the company was selected to implement a prototype system to monitor and detect anomalous behavior and intrusions on the Army's Garrison networks.

"The U.S. Army is very satisfied with the results of the program to this point. So much so, that it wants to expand the efforts to additional areas," said Lt. Col. Michael Lind, Product Manager for Cyber Platforms and Systems at the Army's Defensive Cyber Operations. "The strong teamwork of Axellio, Sealing Tech and the Army staff has been instrumental in this contract, executing and delivering flawlessly. As a result, the Army's cyber security defenses are far more robust."

"We are thrilled to expand our support for the U.S. Army's Defensive Cyber network," said Bill Miller, CEO, Axellio. "The Axellio system combines the latest in threat detection and response technology with our proven expertise in delivering cost-effective solutions. This innovative approach is clearly a perfect fit for the Army, as it defends itself from an increasing number of sophisticated cyber attacks that are designed to infiltrate its networks. We are proud to continue our work with the Army to help it respond rapidly to these attacks."

In its ongoing work through the original contract, Axellio developed a novel platform that enables the Army to ingest, store and distribute traffic at up to 100 Gigabits per second. Its flexible and modular design allowed the team to seamlessly integrate and operationalize the entire solution.

Last month, Axellio announced the successful integration of its Packet Capture Node (APCN) into the US Army's Defensive Cyber Operations (PM-DCO) system, as part of that original project.

About Axellio

Axellio is a cyber security company and innovator in threat detection and response solutions based on their high-performance, patent pending PacketXpress platform for real-time and historical network traffic analysis. Addressing security operations of defense, intelligence, and commercial enterprise markets, Axellio delivers solutions that combine common, off-the-shelve hardware with open source and commercial software to deliver the most comprehensive and economical security solutions. Axellio also provides assessment, engineering, and integration services as well as operational support services such as deployment, configuration, and education services. Learn more about Axellio at www.Axellio.com

