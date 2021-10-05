Axes Physical Therapy Celebrates Its 5th Anniversary and Opens 13th Location

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axes Physical Therapy is a full-service physical and occupational therapy provider that is now launching its 13th location. Axes proudly serves the Greater St. Louis, MO area with clinics located in St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Jefferson and Franklin Counties and St. Francois County.

The name Axes (ak-sēz) is defined as a place of great importance to an activity or interest. For Axes, that interest is returning our patients to the activities they love through hands on, expertly provided physical and occupational therapy services.

Celebrating 5 Years and Our 13th Location in Lake St. Louis Axes Physical Therapy provides next-level service to clients throughout the Greater St. Louis area.

Since May 2016 with two locations and the desire to change the physical therapy landscape in the Midwest, Axes has quickly become a place of great importance to patients and the caring employees who make up the team with 12 locations, and growth on the horizon. Staying true to their roots, Axes is a local physical therapist owned and operated organization.

In 2021, Axes was nominated for Best Physical Therapist in St. Louis by STL Magazine and Best Places to Work in St. Louis by the St. Louis Post Dispatch. These nominations are a true testament to the quality of their services and the strength of the company culture. In September 2021, Axes opened their newest facility in Lake Saint Louis, just off Lake Saint Louis Boulevard, led by Joe Schmersahl, PT, MTC, CMTPT.

Over the past 5 years, Axes has received astounding amounts of support from community members, the medical community, patients, friends, family, and clients. This support allowed them to grow from two to 12 locations, with over 120 employees, despite the challenges presented in 2020.

Axes Partner and Director of Business Development, Bruce Watson, attributes their success to the caliber, knowledge, and spirit of their employees. "Our people are our product. Each person on the team, past and present, have contributed to our upward trajectory and created a genuine, lively, warm environment to anyone who walks through the door at Axes. They are centered on positively impacting and improving the lives of the people we serve."

