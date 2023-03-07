AXES RELEASES KIOSK INTEGRATION AND REPORTING APP

LAS VEGAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXES.ai ("AXES" or the "Company") releases its kiosk integration and its reporting app for the land-based global market.

The Kiosk Integration Kit allows any manufacturer of a kiosk to integrate seamlessly and in real-time to the AXES Fintech Platform. The kiosk is recognized in the AXES Cloud as a fintech device and connects to all the cash in, cash out, balance transfer and other options that any TiTo or Smart Card Cashless environment would require. The Kiosk Integration Kit is integrated with the AXES Point of Sale as well as the mobile app to ensure that players have 100% flexibility on how, where, and when to transfer funds from any one of the devices on the AXES Fintech Platform. AXES has developed a specialized reporting module to ensure kiosks can be monitored and tracked separately, while ensuring they are integrated in all reporting as another fintech device on the network.

"As our clients integrate kiosks from manufacturers all over the World, it is our duty to support them to ensure that their cashless strategy is optimal and profitable" stated Earle G. Hall, President & CEO of AXES.ai. "We are on the cusp of automation in the land-based gaming segment, and kiosks are an important step that is accelerating. We are proud to support our clients with this new addition to our applications' platform to ensure they can integrate kiosks into their strategy easily and rapidly."

ABOUT AXES.ai

AXES.ai, is a world-class Fintech, present in more than 40 countries. The AXES Cloud comprises four platforms: Cashless, Loyalty and Engagement, Business Intelligence, and DooH Media. AXES Fintech integrates the entire cashless digital workflow from open to closed loop, cashier, kiosks, and the flagship all-inclusive Butler player APP. AXES Media boasts a highly engaging interactive media experience to broadcast publicity, ads, information, and clickable content and is fully integrated with the AXES Cashless Experience. AXES empowers governments, casinos, and route/street with real-time IoT data collection, actionable information, fully integrated cashless applications and endless APPS, making AXES the future of casino information management TODAY.

