LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXES.ai ("AXES"), the world's first cloud-native Intelligent Management System (IMS) for the global gaming industry, and Bankroll LLC ("BVNKROLL"), a Nevada-based enterprise payments infrastructure company, announced a strategic partnership to integrate BVNKROLL's embedded banking and payments platform into the AXES IMS ecosystem. AXES is the first enterprise gaming technology partner to deploy BVNKROLL's embedded payments system at scale.

AXES.ai and Bankroll Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Fully Integrated, Compliant Payments Infrastructure Across the AXES Intelligent Management System

The gaming industry has long treated floor management and payments as separate systems, routing payments through intermediary prepaid cards, third-party processors, and disconnected financial rails, resulting in operational friction and fragmented player experiences. By embedding BVNKROLL natively into the AXES IMS platform, operators will have access to a single, unified intelligence and payments layer managing real-time machine data, player identity, loyalty, compliance, and financial transactions from one cloud-native environment. Patron funds will flow directly from the player's external funding source through GBank's proprietary Pooled Player Account powered by PIMS™ to the gaming device, eliminating the need for intermediary prepaid cards.

AXES serves 67 gaming operators and distributors across 12 states, with a global footprint spanning 30+ countries. BVNKROLL adds a licensed, sponsor bank-backed, real-time payments engine to the AXES KashME product line, moving funds directly from a patron's bank account to the gaming floor via all major payment rails as well as emerging digital payment methods. Operators will not be required to establish banking relationships or navigate FinCEN, FDIC, or Regulation E requirements. BVNKROLL's infrastructure, powered by GBank, handles identity verification, AML screening, ledger reconciliation, and compliance as an embedded service.

Earle G. Hall, CEO & Co-Founder of AXES.ai, stated: "Payments are not a feature — they are a core intelligence stream. By integrating BVNKROLL into IMS, we are giving our operators something no legacy CMS has ever offered: a single, real-time view of the player that spans the gaming floor, the digital wallet, and the financial transaction, all in one platform."

Todd A. Nigro, CEO & Co-Founder of Bankroll LLC, added: "BVNKROLL was purpose-built to be the invisible, compliant payments engine powering the industry's best platforms. Together, we are delivering a payments infrastructure that is native to the management system, not bolted on top of it, backed by a fully regulated GBank financial environment."

About AXES.ai: The world's first cloud-native Intelligent Management System, deployed across 2,200+ locations in 30+ countries. GLI-13 certified. Headquartered at UNLV's Black Fire Innovation Campus, Las Vegas. www.axes.ai

About Bankroll LLC (BVNKROLL): A Nevada-based payments infrastructure company providing a white-labeled embedded platform to enterprise gaming technology partners. BVNKROLL's platform digitizes the casino cage, serving as the control point for real-time patron funding, withdrawals, ledger reconciliation, and compliance. www.bvnkroll.com

About GBank Financial Holdings, Inc.: FDIC-insured sponsor bank (GBank) and Nasdaq-listed holding company, powering national Gaming FinTech and payment solutions including the GBank Visa Signature® Card. www.gbankfinancialholdings.com

Media Contact, AXES.ai: [email protected]

Media Contact, BVNKROLL: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Jennifer Bennett

[email protected]

702-234-9385

SOURCE Bankroll