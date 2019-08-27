Axesat to Offer Hughes Satellite Services to Enterprise Customers in Colombia

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), the global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, today announced that Axesat, a leader in satellite connectivity and telecommunications in Latin America, has chosen to offer Hughes satellite connectivity to enterprise customers throughout Colombia. The Ka-band service will be delivered using capacity on the Hughes 63 West satellite, which provides coverage across 96% of the population of Colombia.

"At Axesat, we focus on serving companies in locations where terrestrial infrastructure is not available," said Mauricio Segovia, chief executive officer, Axesat. "With Hughes Ka-band service, we will offer these customers better performance, pricing and flexibility to go with the Axesat managed services that today's distributed businesses need to make the most of their networks." Along with Hughes satellite connectivity, Axesat offers enterprise customers a suite of managed network services to make the most of their multisite networks.

"Axesat's choice of offering Hughes satellite service to its customers enables them to be more competitive in their market," said Hugo Frega, senior director, International Division, Hughes. "We value our relationship with Axesat and the trust they place in Hughes to help their customers throughout Colombia transform their networks and make the most of the cloud-based applications that businesses depend on."

In addition to selling enterprise service plans from Hughes in Colombia, Axesat is also an authorized reseller of HughesNet® satellite Internet service for consumers and small businesses in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Chile.

For more information about Hughes satellite service available to regional resellers, please visit https://www.hughes.com/solutions/global-operator-solutions/broadband-satellite-systems.

About Axesat

It is a multi-Latin telecommunications company with presence in Mexico, Central America, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Chile, specialized in designing and providing satellite solutions, aimed at satisfying the needs of Internet access, voice, data and video transmission in the Business and Corporate market from Latin America.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) is the global leader in broadband satellite technology and services for home and office. Its flagship high-speed satellite Internet service is HughesNet®, the world's largest satellite network with over 1.4 million residential and business customers across North and South America. For large enterprises and governments, the company's HughesON™ managed network services provide complete connectivity solutions employing an optimized mix of satellite and terrestrial technologies. The JUPITER™ System is the world's most widely deployed High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform, operating on more than 40 satellites by leading service providers, delivering a wide range of broadband enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul applications. To date, Hughes has shipped more than 7 million terminals of all types to customers in over 100 countries, representing approximately 50 percent market share, and its technology is powering broadband services to aircraft around the world.

Headquartered outside Washington, D.C., in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes operates sales and support offices worldwide, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite operations. For additional information about Hughes, please visit www.hughes.com and follow @HughesConnects on Twitter.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2019 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

