(AXGN) Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Announces Investigation of AxoGen, Inc.; Long Term Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by AxoGen, Inc. ("AxoGen") (NASDAQ: AXGN) and certain of its officers.

Earlier in 2019 a securities class action lawsuit was filed against AxoGen, certain of its directors and officers ("Individual Defendants"), and AxoGen's 2017 Offering Underwriters and 2018 Offering Underwriters (collectively, with the Individual Defendants, the "Defendants"), captioned Einhorn v. AxoGen, Inc., et al., No. 8:19-cv-00069 (M.D. Fla.). Plaintiff asserts that Defendants made false or misleading statements in connection with the Company's November 2017 registration statement issued regarding its secondary public offering in November 2017 and May 2018 registration statement issued regarding its secondary public offering in May 2018, and during a class period of August 7, 2017 to December 18, 2018.

If you are a long-term shareholder of AxoGen continuously holding shares before August 7, 2017, you may have standing to hold AxoGen harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action].

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Related Links

http://www.johnsonfistel.com

