Axia Public Relations adds bilingual employee

Axia Public Relations

07 Sep, 2023

Madison Paige increases PR firm's offerings with Spanish skills.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Paige is joining Axia Public Relations as a public relations assistant.

The U.S. is now the second-largest Spanish-speaking population in the world after Mexico, and data predicts that one in three people in the U.S. will speak Spanish by 2050. To address the needs of more than 52 million Spanish-language speakers, Axia sought to recruit Paige as a bilingual Spanish speaker.

Paige comes to Axia after finishing a highly competitive summer internship with the PGA Tour. Additionally, she has worked with Morgan Stanley and Comcast NBCUniversal.

"We are excited to have Madison Paige join the Axia team," Axia CEO Jason Mudd said. "She is a talented individual who will bring a unique perspective to our team."

Paige received her Associate of Arts from the University of North Florida, then transferred to the University of Florida in fall 2023 to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in public relations and a minor in Spanish. At the University of Florida, Paige was an account executive for Alpha PR, a student-run public relations firm. She is an avid golfer who looks forward to representing Axia on the links in support of business, community, and charity golf outings.

"Madison will be a great asset to the team," Axia Account Director Bob Wiltfong said. "Her personality and passion for communication is critical in maintaining clientele relations."

About Axia Public Relations
Forbes Magazine named Axia Public Relations one of America's Best PR Agencies. For more than 20 years, some of America's fastest-growing and most admired brands have trusted Axia for its news, social media, and web strategies, services, and measurement programs. Founded by Jason Mudd in 2002, Axia has clients and team members worldwide who help brands gain visibility, trust, and consideration among critical audiences. In 2023, the World Communications Forum named Mudd the Best PR Leader in North America. Learn more about Axia by calling +1-888-PR-FIRM-8 (1-888-773-4768) or visiting www.axiapr.com.

SOURCE Axia Public Relations

