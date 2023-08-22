Axia Public Relations Hires Emmy Award-Winning Journalist

Bob Wiltfong will serve as a public relations account director

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Wiltfong joined Axia Public Relations as a public relations account director. He directs and leads PR strategies, services, and measurement programs for Axia's national accounts.

Wiltfong brings a decade of TV news experience to Axia as a reporter and anchor at several stations nationwide. More recently, Bob's held a global consulting role where he's advised and trained Fortune 500 executives in public speaking, communications, and presentation skills. His past client work experience includes working with global brands including Boeing, Charles Schwab, General Electric, Johnson & Johnson, Lowe's Home Improvement, Sony, and T-Mobile.

Prior to accepting the role at Axia, Bob was Nationwide Insurance's "The World's Greatest Spokesperson in the World" in a national TV commercial series and an on-air correspondent for "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart."

Wiltfong's won four Emmys for his journalism work in TV news and was part of a Peabody Award submission for "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart." His other comedy and acting credits include "Modern Family," "Chappelle's Show," and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." as well as movies "Definitely, Maybe" with Ryan Reynolds, "Purple Violets" with Patrick Wilson, and "The Hoax " with Richard Gere.

"Bob has a unique combination of skills and experience that lend themselves perfectly to public relations," said Jason Mudd, CEO, Axia Public Relations. "He is an expert communicator and relationship-builder with a successful track record of telling stories that engage journalists and strengthen brand awareness. We are thrilled to have him lead our accounts through Axia's next exciting growth phase."

Wiltfong earned a B.S. in Broadcast News Journalism from the University of Kansas and is the immediate past president of the Rotary Club of Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida.

About Axia Public Relations

Forbes Magazine named Axia Public Relations one of America's Best PR Agencies . For more than 20 years, some of America's fastest-growing and most admired brands have trusted Axia for its news, social media, and web strategies, services, and measurement programs . Founded by Jason Mudd in 2002, Axia has clients and team members worldwide who help brands gain visibility, trust, and consideration among critical audiences. In 2023, the World Communications Forum named Mudd the Best PR Leader in North America . Learn more about Axia by calling +1-888-PR-FIRM-8 (1-888-773-4768) or visiting www.axiapr.com .

SOURCE Axia Public Relations