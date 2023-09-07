Axia Public Relations Names 2023 Scholarship Winner

Adham Mohamed wins Axia Public Relations' scholarship

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axia Public Relations is thrilled to announce its 2023 Public Relations Scholarship will be awarded to University of Minnesota student Adham Mohamed. Mohamed is Chapter President of the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) Chapter in Minnesota.

In strategic partnership with the Public Relations Society of America, the PRSA Foundation, and the Public Relations Student Society of America, Axia Public Relations is pleased to offer a $2,000 annual PR scholarship to a student with a financial need who demonstrates their PR passion through volunteering, internships, and employment experiences. It also factors in professional ethics and standards. Axia Public Relations founder Jason Mudd says the monetary gift strengthens the profession and is an investment in tomorrow's PR leaders.

"I worked through college and depended on scholarships and financial aid to fill the gap," says Mudd. "It's important to our PR agency to give back and enhance the profession. Our scholarship helps the next generation of PR practitioners and leaders."

Mohamed won this year's scholarship after a thorough review by three independent judges who deemed his academic achievements and service deserving of this esteemed recognition.

"I am determined to use my drive and passion to make a difference in the world, and I am confident that this scholarship would be a huge step toward making my dreams a reality," says Mohamed. "As a dreamer, I have always believed in the power of storytelling and its ability to inspire, educate, and entertain people from all walks of life."

The Axia PR team congratulates Mohamed on his well-deserved recognition and is confident that Mohamed will continue to thrive and contribute significantly to the PR community.

About Axia Public Relations

Forbes Magazine named Axia Public Relations one of America's Best PR Agencies . For more than 20 years, some of America's fastest-growing and most admired brands have trusted Axia for its news, social media, and web strategies, tactics, and measurement programs . Founded by Jason Mudd in 2002, Axia has clients and team members worldwide who help brands gain visibility, trust, and consideration among critical audiences. In 2023, the World Communications Forum named Mudd the Best PR Leader in North America . Learn more about Axia by calling +1-888-PR-FIRM-8 (1-888-773-4768) or visiting www.axiapr.com.

SOURCE Axia Public Relations