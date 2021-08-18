Axia Spirit Signs Global Distribution Agreements in the UK, US and Greece

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Axia Spirit, the world's first extra dry spirit strength mastiha, announced three new distribution agreements for its launch in the UK, US and Greece. Axia is now available in the UK and US markets in premium trade-outlets and across select retail, as well as online in 30 states and the UK.

The strategic partnerships with notable distributors, Cask Liquid Marketing (UK), Twenty-one (XXI) wine & spirits (US) and Beverage World (Greece), allow Axia to represent its new mastiha spirit in premier outlets following its launch in July 2021.

"We are very excited to be working with Cask Liquid Marketing, Twenty-one (XXI) wine & spirits, and Beverage World," says Tony Chvala, CEO of Axia Spirit. "Each of these distributors are highly connected and reliable in their respected markets and are fully aligned with our brand's philosophy and ethos for twisting the rules. We look forward to working closely with these best-in-class distributors to bring the bold Axia spirit to the UK, US and Greece."

Axia Spirit is a new brand, born out of thousands of years of Greek tradition. It's the world's first extra dry mastiha brand, at spirit strength of 40% ABV. Distilled from the resin crystals of the Mastic tree that only grow on the Greek island of Chios. It's exceptionally versatile and has a distinctive and complex flavour that can be enjoyed neat or in a wide range of mixed drinks and cocktails.

ABOUT AXIA SPIRIT:

Axia is the world's first extra dry spirit strength mastiha (pronounced Mas Tik aa). Produced from mastic trees that originate and grow in the southern part of the Greek Island of Chios. Cultivating mastic is an age old and sustainable practice that is both time and labor intensive. The tree is "milked" and left to dry in the wind, which forms mastic crystals that are collected, cleaned and graded by hand. Axia production includes maceration, distillation and "ageing" as parts of the unique recipe, with the total process lasting over a month. The end result is a premium, unsweetened 40% ABV spirit with velvety flavour notes of bergamot, cedar, cypress, mint, grass and pepper and a fragrant, rose aroma. Follow us on Instagram @axiaspirit or visit our website – axiaspirit.com

SOURCE Axia Spirit